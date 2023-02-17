Kareem Dieng looks through a guide of animal tracks and signs. Dieng has a large library of local wildlife, geology and plants. Many of the materials Dieng uses can be found at the Naturalist’s Notebook in Seal Harbor.
Kareem Dieng looks through a guide of animal tracks and signs. Dieng has a large library of local wildlife, geology and plants. Many of the materials Dieng uses can be found at the Naturalist’s Notebook in Seal Harbor.
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — People come to Mount Desert Island for many reasons. Some like to paddle the lakes, others seek out high peaks, birdwatchers flock to the meadows and cyclists pedal through the park. Kareem Dieng, founder and owner of Rising Sun Adventure Tours, hopes to help all explorers, both local and from away, find a deeper connection to the natural environment on MDI, and beyond.
“If you were to ask me to identify one root cause of the ailments society faces today,” said Dieng, “I would say it’s our disconnection from nature and all the ripple effects that spawn from that including our ability to disconnect from one another.” Dieng sees it as his duty and his honor to help people experience the outdoors.
Dieng is an active soldier in the U.S. Army Reserve, a registered Maine guide and wilderness first responder. Dieng also holds a Track and Sign Level 1 certification from CyberTracker Conservation. He has been working with the Naturalist’s Notebook in Seal Harbor to offer tracking workshops that introduce the public to deciphering animal prints and signs left behind along the trails of Little Long Pond.
“I like to think of tracking as observing movement and disturbances in nature, landscapes and environments,” he said. “And so it doesn’t necessarily just mean a track in the ground.”
He helps his clients see not just prints, but middens, the piles of pine cone scales left behind by hungry red squirrels and the tiny holes of burying beetles. And he helps them to hear the calls of native birds.
While guiding tours, Dieng brings a heightened awareness to the outdoor excursions. This means taking in the scenery, honoring the animals and plants that live there, and acknowledging the peoples and cultures that are native to the space.
Rising Sun Adventure Tours donates 3 percent of its profits to organizations that benefit Indigenous communities and communities of color. Justice and equity for marginalized groups are central to Dieng’s approach to leadership in the outdoors.
“It can be uncomfortable. But if we bring those conversations up, that’s the only way that we can overcome them, and then not just overcome them but begin to address them and work on those relationships,” he said. “And so, increasing access to the outdoors, being a champion for diversity in the outdoors, and equity in the outdoors, showing my Black face in the outdoors, is all a big part of why I do what I do.”
Dieng started Rising Sun Adventure Tours because he realized it was something he couldn’t live without. “Eventually my wife and I decided, you know, this is something that you require in your life, this is who you are. It’s something that we really want,” he said. The tour company kicked off in the spring of 2022.
“I didn’t have a large capital investment at all,” explained Dieng. “I just was like, what can I do with as little money as possible to just get this started? I can take people hiking.”
With help from the Small Business Development Center of Maine, family and friends, he began organizing his business, making plans and eventually booking trips.
“I had a great first season,” he said. “I’d take folks out hiking. Sometimes we’d rent bikes and get on the carriage roads. Sometimes we’d work with different vendors in the area and rent kayaks or canoes.”
Sometimes families and groups of friends hire Dieng for more than one day. They camp at a local campground and experience different guided tours throughout their stay.
Growing up in New Hampshire, Dieng’s father, an immigrant from Senegal, and his mother, who came from Germany, made sure to introduce him to outdoor recreation. Hiking, snowshoeing, cycling and camping with his family lead to his love for being outside.
Dieng credits his father for his interest in MDI and Acadia National Park. “The park really drew us here from my father’s dreams,” he said. “He just always had a dream of traveling to Bar Harbor, and we never did.”
Dieng saw the island for the first time while participating in a rock-climbing experience at the outdoor leadership program at Greenfield Community College in western Massachusetts. He quickly fell in love with the landscape.
After completing the outdoor leadership program, his career brought him to the Wilderness School of Connecticut, part of Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families, where he led 20-day expeditions for youth dealing with the justice and social services systems.
Dieng later worked for Summit Achievement in Stow, also leading trips for teens. He eventually made it back to coastal Maine while working for family- and community-oriented outdoor education nonprofit White Pine Programs near York.
After traveling the country in a camper for two years, Dieng returned to MDI with his girlfriend Taylor in 2018. The couple worked for the Bass Harbor Campground and ended up both falling in love with the island. They moved into a home next to the campground and eloped on the Ship Harbor Trail.
In becoming a part of the MDI community and a leader for visitors and locals alike, Dieng is hoping to reintroduce the natural environment to his clients.
“People more and more are realizing that when they’re in natural spaces, cognizant and aware, deeply and intentionally connecting with one another, with the more-than-human world,” he said, “there is a lot of healing power there that resonates beyond that moment.”
Whether it be on a guided paddle on Long Pond, a three-day hiking adventure or an easy afternoon bike ride, Rising Sun Adventure Tours is ready to facilitate those moments of deeper connection. Already taking bookings through August, Dieng welcomes interested parties of any skill level who are looking to get to know the natural offerings of MDI.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.