Riding center hosts annual Open Barn Day May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 54 min ago

Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is located at 1140 State Highway 3 in Bar Harbor. PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLOWIND THERAPEUTIC RIDING CENTER

BAR HARBOR — Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is holding its annual Open Barn Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.Activities include making horse puppets with the Frogtown Puppeteers, arts and crafts, meeting the horses and watching riding demonstrations. No riding will be permitted.David Folger, executive director of Willowind, is excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the center during the event.Willowind will also be collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the Hancock County Food Security Network during this event.The riding center is located at 1140 State Highway 3 in Bar Harbor. Visit www.willowind.org for more information.