Entertainment

Willowind

Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is located at 1140 State Highway 3 in Bar Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLOWIND THERAPEUTIC RIDING CENTER

BAR HARBOR — Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is holding its annual Open Barn Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Activities include making horse puppets with the Frogtown Puppeteers, arts and crafts, meeting the horses and watching riding demonstrations. No riding will be permitted.