The three McGrath sisters (from left) Babe (Lily Steven) Lenny (Christie L. Robinson) and Meg (Stephanie Colavito) in the Penobscot Theatre Company production of “Crimes of the Heart” at the Bangor Opera House.
BANGOR — Funny, disturbing, engaging and thought provoking, Beth Henley’s unexpectedly lighthearted Southern Gothic play involving attempted domestic murder and suicide, “Crimes of the Heart,” now playing at the Bangor Opera House, is a terrific opener for Penobscot Theatre’s 50th season.
First off, it’s a compelling story about three sisters who are living lives isolated from each other until one of them goes off the rails and shoots her rich, powerful husband and, apparently, it is also the last play George Vafiades, who founded the company a half century ago, directed before retiring.
One of the great pleasures of attending a PTC production is walking into that intimate little theater and seeing Chez Cherry’s Broadway-worthy set designs. In this instance, it’s a large kitchen. We know exactly what era we are in by the ‘50s style Formica and vinyl furniture and cozy white appliances – not a scrap of stainless steel in sight. We also know we are in the South – Hazelhurst, Miss. – by the clever “mobiles” floating overhead representing live oaks dripping with Spanish moss.
Lenny Mcgrath (the wonderful Christie L. Robinson) bustles into this kitchen with her groceries and proceeds to light herself a candle, singing plaintively, “Happy Birthday to Me,” and makes a wish as she blows out the candle. She does this three times, and we realize that she is profoundly alone, has many wishes she needs granted and is a bit dotty. Robinson manages to establish all this and at the same time be endearing in the first few minutes of her appearance.
But Jenny Hart as Chick Boyle, Lenny’s cousin, really takes the cake for establishing her character in record time when she storms into the kitchen, (interrupting Lenny’s fourth wish) and proceeds to change her pantyhose right there and tease her hair – leaving her old hose and snarls for Lenny to clean up. All the while, Chick carries on a machine-gun-pace litany of complaints and unwelcome observations. If Henley were writing this play today, she might have named this character “Karen.”
We soon learn that Lenny’s youngest sister Babe has gone and shot her husband Zachary, and Chick is going to go pick her up from the police station and bring her back to the family home to await what happens next. We also learn that there is another, middle, sister named Meg (Stephanie Calavito) who has been summoned from California, where she is apparently an aspiring singer/actress, to help deal with this family crises.
When Meg does arrive, it takes a beat to accept her as diffident Lenny’s sister as she is so loud and bold in her knee-high leather boots and mini-skirt – Calavito is also a head taller than both of the actors who play her sisters and does not physically match the vamp we are expecting – the seductress who broke a local boy’s heart (and leg) before running off to Hollywood to become a star. But it’s a fun part and Calavito soon makes us forget she is not Jessica Lang (who played Meg in the movie) and we settle into enjoying wondering what outrageous thing she will do next.
Lily Steven, who plays the attempted murderess Babe, defies expectations as well. Instead of entering the story as defiant, defeated or even a tad remorseful, she flutters in like a pretty, fragile butterfly and busies herself making lemonade, chatting merrily with her sisters and refusing to properly respond to the question “Why did you shoot Zachary?” except to say that she did not like his looks.
Eventually when her sisters insist on a better explanation and her young, and impassioned lawyer Barnett Lloyd (an adorable Josh Flanagan) gains her trust, Babe reveals a dangerous affair and the truth about her unhappy marriage. In short, that the SOB had it coming.
Over the course of the play, more about the sister’s past and present situation comes to light. We watch Meg make a pass at her old boyfriend Doc Porter (a credible Jonathan Berry, in a small, sketchy role) and reveal the truth about her Hollywood career. Lenny finds her courage; Babe plays a terrible saxophone, loses heart, but finds it again as she reconnects with her sisters, and makes more lemonade.
Actually, there is a whole lot of consuming of a variety of beverages in this play – lemonade, Coke, water, cocoa, bourbon and coffee – and one has to wonder if Henley did this on purpose as a kind of theatrical joke or didn’t realize how much liquid her characters were having to drink. Although the actors made it through their scenes without taking emergency bathroom breaks, I have never seen so many audience members have to do so.
Julie Arnold Lisnet’s direction keeps the action fast paced and fun, and the scene where Lennie literally sweeps her cousin Chick out of the house is hilarious. Michelle Handley’s costumes are fine and Reed Davis’s props excellent – loved the little cat-feeding station – it was so Lenny. Maybe the fridge could be stocked a little more, though, as the audience to the right could see inside when it was opened and it appeared that Lenny only had Coca Cola and ice on hand.
This was the second night of the show and there were a few timing issues and one misplaced sound cue, but nobody cared, and the cast was given a well-earned standing O by a well-entertained audience, all of whom I bet went home and called their sisters, if they had ‘em.
“Crimes of the Heart” runs through Sept. 24. For ticket reservations (this night was almost sold out, so don’t lollygag), call (207) 942-3333 or go to www.penobscottheatre.org.