Entertainment

Crimes of the Heart

The three McGrath sisters (from left) Babe (Lily Steven) Lenny (Christie L. Robinson) and Meg (Stephanie Colavito) in the Penobscot Theatre Company production of “Crimes of the Heart” at the Bangor Opera House.

 PHOTO COURTESY BILL KUYKENDALL

BANGOR — Funny, disturbing, engaging and thought provoking, Beth Henley’s unexpectedly lighthearted Southern Gothic play involving attempted domestic murder and suicide, “Crimes of the Heart,” now playing at the Bangor Opera House, is a terrific opener for Penobscot Theatre’s 50th season.

First off, it’s a compelling story about three sisters who are living lives isolated from each other until one of them goes off the rails and shoots her rich, powerful husband and, apparently, it is also the last play George Vafiades, who founded the company a half century ago, directed before retiring.