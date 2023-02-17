Entertainment

Downeast Audubon Vice President Zachary Holderby

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ZACHARY HOLDERBY

BAR HARBOR — There are the eight “tidal” or “reversing” falls in Maine, where rivers and bays make a narrow passage to meet the sea. These unique places flow backward and then forward in an ever-changing diorama of freshwater, saltwater, rollicking rapids and tranquil calms. The iconic Blue Hill “Reversing” Falls formed when a salt pond connected to Blue Hill Bay.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club will present “A Wildlife Sanctuary at Blue Hill Falls” with Zachary Holderby, vice president of Downeast Audubon, at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Birch Bay Retirement Village, 25 Village Inn Road, Bar Harbor.