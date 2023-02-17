BAR HARBOR — There are the eight “tidal” or “reversing” falls in Maine, where rivers and bays make a narrow passage to meet the sea. These unique places flow backward and then forward in an ever-changing diorama of freshwater, saltwater, rollicking rapids and tranquil calms. The iconic Blue Hill “Reversing” Falls formed when a salt pond connected to Blue Hill Bay.
The Bar Harbor Garden Club will present “A Wildlife Sanctuary at Blue Hill Falls” with Zachary Holderby, vice president of Downeast Audubon, at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Birch Bay Retirement Village, 25 Village Inn Road, Bar Harbor.
Holderby, a wildlife ecologist and bird naturalist, is leading an effort to recognize and protect Blue Hill Falls. He will discuss why the falls’ conservation is critical to protecting the diversity, habitat and refuge of Maine’s marine life and rare birds, such as scoters, harlequin ducks and purple sandpipers.
Blue Hill Falls is a popular spot for kayak surfers, duck hunters and commercial harvesters. Such frequent use has caused significant disturbance and negative impacts to wildlife and the surrounding ecology. Holderby will discuss what is being done now to protect and conserve this natural resource.
Originally from Washington, Holderby earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology from Washington State University and a master’s degree in wildlife ecology from Texas State University. He has worked as a wildlife technician around the world and for the National Park Service in the Channel Islands. Currently he works with the Maine Bird Atlas and Breeding Bird Survey as a kayak guide at Stonington Paddle and as a substitute teacher.
The one-hour talk will be followed by a garden club meeting and light refreshments.
This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the club to the public. Club members and guests are asked to make a reservation by emailing Jane Sanderson at president@barharborgardenclub.org or by calling (207) 460-8496. There is a limited capacity of 40 for the in-person meeting due to COVID-19 protocols.