BAR HARBOR — One of the finest organs in Downeast Maine was the impetus for St. Saviour’s Summer Organ Recital Series.
The series was founded in 2007 by Julia Morris-Myers, who was the organist/music director for the church at the time. The Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s was then formed to support and promote musical performances at the church.
Now in its 16th season, the series this year will take place on the four Fridays in August at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m.
The first recital will be on Friday, Aug. 4, performed by Bruce Fithian. Fithian is professor emeritus at the University of Southern Maine School of Music and was choirmaster and organist at the Church of St. Mary in Falmouth for 15 years. As a harpsichordist/organist, he has been featured in the Friends of Kotzschmar Organ concerts, the Portland Bach Virtuosi Festival, the Portland Conservatory Noonday concerts, St. Alban’s Advent recital and St. Mary Schola concerts. He is also a singer and composer.
Julia Morris-Myers will be making her return for the concert on Aug. 11, Hentus van Rooyen will be performing on Aug. 18, and the series will close on Aug. 25 with a performance by St. Saviour’s music director Daniel Pyle.
Admission to the concerts is free, although donations in support of the concert series are welcome.
The church, located at 41 Mount Desert St., is fully accessible. For more information, call (207) 288-4215 or email sspmusic@mdi-episcopal.org.