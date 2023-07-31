Entertainment

Summer organ recital series

Daniel Pyle

BAR HARBOR — One of the finest organs in Downeast Maine was the impetus for St. Saviour’s Summer Organ Recital Series.

The series was founded in 2007 by Julia Morris-Myers, who was the organist/music director for the church at the time. The Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s was then formed to support and promote musical performances at the church.