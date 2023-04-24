BAR HARBOR— Carey Kish traveled over 300 miles on foot and tasted more than 230 different beers to bring readers of his new book the best selection of hikes and brews. Join him at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, for a discussion about “Beer Hiking New England.”
This full-color guidebook showcases a wide variety of beer hikes in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, from easy walks to moderate rambles and strenuous climbs. Each hike takes adventurers through stunning scenery and features a nearby brewery or a brewpub where a refreshing, local craft beer awaits.
Hike descriptions include details on access, difficulty, duration, points of interest, history and, at trail’s end, a recommended beer with notes on its appearance, aroma and taste.
“Beer Hiking New England” is part of the global Helvetiq Beer Hiking series, which has sold more than 200,000 copies in France, Germany, Switzerland, Canada and the U.S.
Kish is a seasoned hiker, outdoors writer, beer enthusiast and longtime New England denizen. He has hiked the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine (twice), the 1,100-mile Florida Trail and the 2,654- mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada. He is also editor of the AMC Maine Mountain Guide and author of AMC’s “Best Day Hikes along the Maine Coast.” Kish’s writing has appeared in the Portland Press Herald and the Maine Sunday Telegram for two decades, as well as in many other publications.