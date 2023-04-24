Entertainment

Beer Hiking New England

“Beer Hiking New England” by Carey Kish is a full-color guidebook to beer hikes in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUP MEMORIAL LIBRARY

BAR HARBOR— Carey Kish traveled over 300 miles on foot and tasted more than 230 different beers to bring readers of his new book the best selection of hikes and brews. Join him at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, for a discussion about “Beer Hiking New England.”

This full-color guidebook showcases a wide variety of beer hikes in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, from easy walks to moderate rambles and strenuous climbs. Each hike takes adventurers through stunning scenery and features a nearby brewery or a brewpub where a refreshing, local craft beer awaits.