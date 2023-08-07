Entertainment

BLUE HILL — “Seussical,” like “The Sound of Music,” is one of those shows that I think I’ve seen too many times until I see it for the fifth or sixth or tenth time and find myself enchanted all over again.

Enchanting is the operative word for the New Surry Theatre’s current production of this zany musical, now playing at the Town Hall Theater in Blue Hill. Colorful, chaotic, crazy, cute and clever are other words that apply.