BLUE HILL — “Seussical,” like “The Sound of Music,” is one of those shows that I think I’ve seen too many times until I see it for the fifth or sixth or tenth time and find myself enchanted all over again.
Enchanting is the operative word for the New Surry Theatre’s current production of this zany musical, now playing at the Town Hall Theater in Blue Hill. Colorful, chaotic, crazy, cute and clever are other words that apply.
I confess to feeling a little concerned about NST choosing such a kid-centric show with no Bill Raiten to wrangle them into order. In his pied-piper way, Raiten was a master at getting children to step up and sing out on stage.
But the moment this cast full of youngsters came pouring out onstage from the wings for the opening number, it was clear that director Lori Sitzabee also possesses the magic touch. From start to finish, these kids stayed in character, belted out their songs, danced with abandon and looked as if they were having the time of their lives.
That kind of enthusiasm is infectious, and it spread to all the grownups in the show and the entire audience, as well. I’m certain I wasn’t the only one who left the theater Saturday night with sore cheeks from excessive smiling.
The show starts with a “bing” as the elevator doors in the hall open. Out comes Mae Shultz, a sixth-grade actor who will be taking on the role of Jojo, a microscopic citizen of Whoville who befriends a kindly elephant named Horton and, with his help, saves her tiny planet from destruction. It’s a big job for both Jojo and Mae and both prove to be perfectly suited to the task. With her strong, tuneful vocals and commanding stage presence, this girl has all the right stuff to bring her character and the show to life from the get-go.
Now we all know what a scene stealer The Cat in the Hat is on the page and on the stage, and the excellent Michael Smith does his darndest to cat-burgle every scene he is in with his swagger and what appears to be a multiple personality disorder, but Mae holds her own with this charismatic character. The two of them form the solid backbone of the show around which all the ensuing chaos – big-game hunting, war-mongering, lazy and lovelorn birds, egg hatching and planet boiling revolves.
The warm, steadfast heart of this story is, of course, Horton the Elephant, the sweet-natured pachyderm who promises to help the Whos but loses both them and his focus when he agrees to egg-sit for the flighty, fancy Mayzie bird, played with all the requisite fabulosity by the superb Sally Mills.
Chris Candage, whom I last saw as the murderous Mack the Knife in “Three Penny Opera,” demonstrates his impressive vocal and emotional range as Horton, here. Like the hapless Gertrude McFuzz (wonderfully and yearningly realized by the adorable Bailey Jones), we all fall head over, uh, tail feathers, for the loyal Horton with his soulful eyes and heartrendingly sweet tenor.
As Jojo’s beleaguered, befuddled parents, Don Pendley and Lisa Reilich are a perfect mismatched pair. And while Christopher Raymond is physically terrific as the hawkish Who-general, he could dial back the volume a tad on his dialogue so we can understand what the heck he is yelling about.
From weensy 4-year-old Vivi DiLena to the tweeny Grinch played by Abby Richardson, all the kids in this show know exactly who they are and maintain their distinct characters throughout. If the ensemble singing and dancing was at times a bit ragged, Director Sitzabee (who also makes great grumpy Kangaroo) has successfully tapped into all that young energy giving her little ones free rein to leap, twirl, flip, jiggle and bounce at will until it’s time to settle into a more structured moment.
The costuming, while generally fun and creative, is a bit helter-skelter. Horton’s gray jumpsuit and a black nose made him resemble a large dog more than an elephant and when Gertrude bemoans her sparse tailfeathers, I wish it wasn’t heel-feathers she is referencing. Ditto for sets and props. They are clever and colorful but seem a bit more School House Rock than Dr. Seuss – using a plastic letter “C” to carry around the Who planet just isn’t as visually appealing as the clover the script calls for, and the square alphabet box egg Horton is supposed to hatch? Harumph.
The only big disappointment in terms of production, however, is the taped accompaniment for this show. This is the first NST musical I have seen without a band or at least a live piano, and while, for the most part, the cast managed to keep on track with the recording, I do hope this is not going to be a trend.
So, all in all,
despite a few grumbles,
fumbles and glitches
It worked wonderfully well
and had us in stitches.
“Seussical” plays through Aug. 19 with shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. For more information and tickets go to www.newsurrytheatre.org.