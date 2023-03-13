MOUNT DESERT — Following the end of Queen Anne's War in 1713, New Englanders' primary territorial focus was on the fate of Britain's new colony in Nova Scotia. The capture of Port Royal in 1710 and concession of the province to Great Britain opened several opportunities and challenges for colonial interests. This preoccupation influenced the local history of the mid and downeast Maine coast.
Patrick Callaway will appear on Chebacco Chats at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to talk about his latest research on 18th century colonial interests related to Mount Desert Island.
Callaway is a lecturer in the Department of History at the University of Maine and the collections manager at the MDI Historical Society. He earned his doctorate in Canadian-American history at the University of Maine, and was a Fulbright exchange student to Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. His research focuses on the economic connections between the U.S. and British North America in the late 1700s to early 1800s.
This program is free and registration is not required. The Zoom link is the same every week. Visit www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats and click the Zoom link at the top of the page.
Participants are invited to ask questions or provide comments at the end of each chat. Recordings are available the week after they air.