MOUNT DESERT — Following the end of Queen Anne's War in 1713, New Englanders' primary territorial focus was on the fate of Britain's new colony in Nova Scotia. The capture of Port Royal in 1710 and concession of the province to Great Britain opened several opportunities and challenges for colonial interests. This preoccupation influenced the local history of the mid and downeast Maine coast.

Patrick Callaway will appear on Chebacco Chats at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to talk about his latest research on 18th century colonial interests related to Mount Desert Island.