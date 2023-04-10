MOUNT DESERT — At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Chebacco Chats welcomes back Tim Garrity to talk about one of the worst cases of mutiny and mass murder in American maritime history, on board the Harry A. Berwind, captained by Edwin Rumill of Pretty Marsh. This story includes Rumill’s background on Mount Desert Island, conditions on board the Berwind, what happened on that fateful day and the course of events after the “mutineers” were captured.
The topic is based on Garrity’s article in the upcoming edition of Chebacco. “Of all the stories we tell about Mount Desert Island’s histories, the Berwind mutiny is one of the lesser knowns, appearing rarely in published work or media produced for the tourist trade,” Garrity said. “The subject’s obscurity is surprising since the episode illustrates so well the hardships endured by mariners and their families at home.
“The tale of the Berwind is also rare among Mount Desert Island stories in that it features men of color, whose lives at sea were especially difficult and became more so if they fell into the hands of the criminal justice system.”
Garrity was executive director and historian of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society from 2010 to 2020. He is chair of the advisory board for the Clement and Linda McGillicuddy Humanities Center at the University of Maine and a volunteer for Blue Hill Heritage Trust.
To access the Chebacco Chat, visit www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats and click the Zoom link at the top of the page. This program is free and registration is not required. The Zoom link is the same every week.
Participants in the webinar are invited to ask questions or provide comments at the end of each chat. Recordings are made available the week after they air.