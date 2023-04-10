Entertainment

MOUNT DESERT — At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Chebacco Chats welcomes back Tim Garrity to talk about one of the worst cases of mutiny and mass murder in American maritime history, on board the Harry A. Berwind, captained by Edwin Rumill of Pretty Marsh. This story includes Rumill’s background on Mount Desert Island, conditions on board the Berwind, what happened on that fateful day and the course of events after the “mutineers” were captured.

The topic is based on Garrity’s article in the upcoming edition of Chebacco. “Of all the stories we tell about Mount Desert Island’s histories, the Berwind mutiny is one of the lesser knowns, appearing rarely in published work or media produced for the tourist trade,” Garrity said. “The subject’s obscurity is surprising since the episode illustrates so well the hardships endured by mariners and their families at home.