Entertainment

TREMONT — Seal Cove Auto Museum, home to a landmark collection of exceptional Brass Era automobiles, is welcoming all Fords to its Cars & Coffee gathering on Saturday, Aug. 19.

While this iteration of cars & coffee is Ford-centric, all vehicles of all marques and types are welcome. Exhibitors should feel free to bring cycles, small boats or miscellaneous modes of transportation and journey to the museum for this event. All specialty automobiles of all ages, marques and models are welcome to exhibit.

