TREMONT — Seal Cove Auto Museum, home to a landmark collection of exceptional Brass Era automobiles, is welcoming all Fords to its Cars & Coffee gathering on Saturday, Aug. 19.
While this iteration of cars & coffee is Ford-centric, all vehicles of all marques and types are welcome. Exhibitors should feel free to bring cycles, small boats or miscellaneous modes of transportation and journey to the museum for this event. All specialty automobiles of all ages, marques and models are welcome to exhibit.
Seal Cove Auto Museum’s Cars & Coffee events are family friendly, cruise-in style events that have become a community favorite. Scavenger hunts for youth are available free of charge, and a special edition is prepared just for Cars & Coffee.
Free refreshments will be offered, including fresh donuts and locally roasted coffee from the museum’s 2023 coffee sponsor, Crooked Porch Coffee.
Admission to the outdoor show, as well as the museum and exhibits, is free during the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but donations are appreciated.
Executive Director Ethan Yankura and Curator of Collections Bill Barter will discuss and demonstrate Seal Cove Auto Museum’s late 1927 Model T Roadster and early 1928 Model A Huckster. The two vehicles tell the story of the evolution of Ford and automobile technology.
The museum’s seventh Cars & Coffee, featuring motorcycles, three wheelers and mopeds, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9.
Seal Cove Auto Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.