TREMONT — As its 175th anniversary summer draws to a close, the town and the Tremont Historical Society are joining forces for an event that combines historical music, crafts, food, cider pressing and a tour of the Bass Harbor Country Store Museum at 4 Granville Road on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2-4 p.m.

The museum was built as the community’s general store by Perry Richardson in 1902. Conveniently located across the street from the town’s main employer the Underwood Sardine packing plant, the store sold pretty much everything a working fisherman and his household needed, except for the boat and the house. When the herring runs began to diminish due to overfishing in the ‘50s, work at the plant dwindled and so did the customers at Richardson’s General Store.