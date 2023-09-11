TREMONT — As its 175th anniversary summer draws to a close, the town and the Tremont Historical Society are joining forces for an event that combines historical music, crafts, food, cider pressing and a tour of the Bass Harbor Country Store Museum at 4 Granville Road on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2-4 p.m.
The museum was built as the community’s general store by Perry Richardson in 1902. Conveniently located across the street from the town’s main employer the Underwood Sardine packing plant, the store sold pretty much everything a working fisherman and his household needed, except for the boat and the house. When the herring runs began to diminish due to overfishing in the ‘50s, work at the plant dwindled and so did the customers at Richardson’s General Store.
After Hollis Reed built his massive three-story H.G. Reeds up the road, offering entertainment at its Neptune movie theater and selling the latest appliances and TVs along with groceries, hardware and gas pumps, eventually Richardson’s store became superfluous. The building was taken over by the local Chamber of Commerce, which then passed it on to the Tremont Historical Society.
As its first order of business, THS encouraged local folks to check their basements and attics for items that represented a 19th and early 20th century working fishing village. The villagers came through spectacularly, and in 1964 the building officially became the Bass Harbor Country Store Museum. For several years, the museum also rented space to outside commercial ventures. There are likely plenty of middle-aged summer and year-round residents who recall getting their penny candy at the Country Store when they were kids in the ‘70s.
Today, along with a few souvenir items, the museum store offers a variety of books by local authors including the complete works of Gott’s Island native Ruth Moore and her partner Eleanor Mayo, who lived and worked in Bass Harbor.
The Bass Harbor Country Store Museum opens its doors four days a week from July 4 to Indigenous People’s Day in October, and folks continue to this day to come by with found items – photographs, genealogies, tools, books, utensils and such – to add to the impressive display of kitchen items, clothing, toys, butter churns, irons, bottles, model boats, post office boxes, fishing gear, school desks, canned goods, chamber pots, medical equipment, etc., which fill the shelves and display cases of the museum
THS also installed plumbing and transformed its upstairs into a climate-controlled storage and research space where volunteers are currently digitizing the large collection of photographs, documents and display items. The public is welcome to come, by appointment, to research their family and local history.
Recently THS joined the History Trust, which allows researchers to connect with the digital archives of other historical societies on Mount Desert Island and Hancock County.
Saturday’s event will feature a guided tour of the premises, corn husk doll making and cider pressing demonstrations, as well as some old-fashioned chowder, baked beans and other treats. Members of David Rapkievian’s Fogbound Fogies band will provide some lively fiddle, bass, guitar and button accordion music.
Admission is free although donations are, of course, welcome. The nearby Seafood Ketch restaurant, which will be closed that day, has kindly offered parking for event.