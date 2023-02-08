BAR HARBOR — Volta, the indoor climbing gym in Trenton, is hosting a climbing night with the Mount Desert Island High School ECO Team. from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Volta will donate proceeds to the ECO Team as part of a larger fundraising effort to purchase a small rooftop wind turbine to be installed at the high school.
The ECO team has already fundraised $3,500 out of a final goal of $5,000 through various events and activities. This effort is part of a larger push to expand and diversify the high school’s renewable energy production. The wind turbine would be integrated with the high school’s solar array and would produce an additional 5,000 kWh of electricity per year, similar to the use of a small home.
As the high school continues phasing out fossil fuel systems, electrical needs will increase. Wind power produces electricity at different times of the day and throughout the year. In the past, the ECO team developed a list of environmental commitments for the school, called Project Legacy, which was accepted unanimously by the school board in 2020. These goals include becoming 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030.
The installation of this wind turbine would help the school approach this goal as well as highlighting the importance of alternative renewable energy options to the student body and the local community.
Volta is located at 8 Road Not Taken in Trenton. Admission for the Feb. 10 climbing night is $20, including rental equipment, or $15 if you bring your own equipment. Beginners and experienced climbers are welcome! Volta members may sign up to donate. Staff belayers will be available for the event.