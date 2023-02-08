Entertainment

BAR HARBOR — Volta, the indoor climbing gym in Trenton, is hosting a climbing night with the Mount Desert Island High School ECO Team. from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Volta will donate proceeds to the ECO Team as part of a larger fundraising effort to purchase a small rooftop wind turbine to be installed at the high school.

The ECO team has already fundraised $3,500 out of a final goal of $5,000 through various events and activities. This effort is part of a larger push to expand and diversify the high school’s renewable energy production. The wind turbine would be integrated with the high school’s solar array and would produce an additional 5,000 kWh of electricity per year, similar to the use of a small home.