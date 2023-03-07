MDI Drama's one-act to be performed at festival March 10 Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Entertainment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Due to snow on March 4, the Mount Desert Island High School Drama’s one-act performance of “Orlando” was canceled.The show will go on at 9 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Higgins- Demas Theater at the high school as part of the Down East Regional Maine Drama Festival.The final performance of “Orlando” will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the school. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Mdi High Mdi Drama Higgins Demas Theater Popular Lead petitioner for cruise ship limits granted intervenor status in lawsuit 10-unit apartment building proposed in Southwest Harbor Island police log for week of March 2 New market provides new flavor for some, taste of home for others Students plan climate strike for March 3 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists