MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Mount Desert Summer Chorale is gearing up for “A Grand Night for Singing” – make that two nights – for its annual summer concerts in August.
The program presents well-known songs from the musical stage, including highlights from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Secret Garden,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Carmen” and many others.
The first concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Ellsworth High School. The second, same time, will be at The Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be a pre-concert talk that starts at 7 p.m. for both events.
Joining the choir will be soloists Melissa Solomon, soprano, Miriam Schildkret, mezzo-soprano, Carlos Barraza-Treviño, tenor, Southwest Harbor native Joshua Miller, baritone, and JP Moore, bass-baritone. Colin Graebert is the pianist, and David Schildkret, who gave his first concerts with the Chorale in 2000, conducts.
Schildkret, music director of the Chorale since his appointment in 1999, retired this spring from Arizona State University, where he served as director of choral activities beginning in 2002.
“When the MDSC board and I were planning this program last fall, we were still dealing with COVID-19,” Schildkret said. “We all thought that we would need something lighthearted this summer to bring back our spirits.
“We hope this program, full of favorites, does that for both singers and audience alike. Everyone is sure to hear something they know on this concert.”
The Mount Desert Summer Chorale began giving concerts at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea in Northeast Harbor in 1968. The singers are both year-round and summer residents of Mount Desert Island, and many plan their summer work and vacation schedules around rehearsals and performances.
Tickets for the concerts are $20 and are available at the door or by going online to www.summerchorale.org.