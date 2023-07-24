MOUNT DESERT — If you had only three chances at love, would you strike out?
The Acadia Repertory Theatre has opened the third show of its 50th season – a romantic comedy called “Love and Baseball.” Written by Jerry Montoya, this two-person play chronicles chance encounters, both fortunate and unfortunate.
Sparks fly in the first meeting between Will, a passionate yet struggling filmmaker, and Michele, a sharp-witted philosophy professor. Friendly and slightly awkward banter leads to the start of a real connection.
Like the best moments of a phenomenal baseball game, this story shows how love can be all about luck, skill and timing.
“It’s a celebration of two things,” said director Mike Kissin. “The first is love: wanting love, seeking love, finding love, holding love close, nurturing love. We all know it’s not easy and we are rooting for our protagonists, Will and Michele, to form that true, satisfying connection.
“And second is the love of baseball – our national pastime – and this play delivers compelling and hilarious examples of the beauty and wonder of what can happen on a baseball diamond as the romance unfolds. We at the Acadia Rep have very much enjoyed working on this piece, and we hope you’ll join us!”
“Love and Baseball” runs at the Acadia Repertory Theatre, 1154 Main St. in Mount Desert, Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., through Friday, Aug. 11.
Reserve tickets online at https://acadiarep.com or by calling (207) 244-7260 Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.