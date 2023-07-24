Entertainment

ART Blais and Falken

David Blais and Valarie Falken in Acadia Repertory Theatre’s “Love and Baseball” playing now through Aug. 11.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ACADIA REP

MOUNT DESERT — If you had only three chances at love, would you strike out?

The Acadia Repertory Theatre has opened the third show of its 50th season – a romantic comedy called “Love and Baseball.” Written by Jerry Montoya, this two-person play chronicles chance encounters, both fortunate and unfortunate.