Entertainment

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Don’t miss this chance to meet local author Kathryn Graven discussing her new book, “Memoirs of a Mask Maker” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The book is the story of how a 5-year-old girl navigates loss after a tragic car accident leaves her motherless. Charting a life of tending grief and reclaiming joy, it honors the women who helped the girl stitch together a beautiful life — a grandmother, a neighbor and a pharmacist in Japan.