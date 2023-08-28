SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Don’t miss this chance to meet local author Kathryn Graven discussing her new book, “Memoirs of a Mask Maker” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.
The book is the story of how a 5-year-old girl navigates loss after a tragic car accident leaves her motherless. Charting a life of tending grief and reclaiming joy, it honors the women who helped the girl stitch together a beautiful life — a grandmother, a neighbor and a pharmacist in Japan.
Years later, when the global pandemic raged, Graven responded by sewing hundreds of colorful masks. Making masks tapped all she had learned about filling a void and building resilience.
Graven is a writer, mixed-media artist, musician and lifelong sewist. Fluent in Japanese, she began her journalism career in Tokyo at the ABC News Bureau and then became a Tokyo correspondent for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
In the U.S., she reported for the WSJ from New York and Boston, and taught international business reporting at Boston University. She graduated from Stanford University and from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.
Pivoting to a new career, Graven studied mixed-media painting and abstract art at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts and the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. She shows her art in open studios and participates in solo and group art events. During the summer, she lives on Great Cranberry Island.
Books will be available for purchase and signing at the library event.