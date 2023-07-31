Entertainment

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Humanity in Action’s Founder and Executive Director Emeritus Dr. Judith Goldstein will screen “I, Too,” the organization’s latest film project feature-length documentary from the mind of Carol Anderson, from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Southwest Harbor Public Library.

For Anderson, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a predictable coda to more than two centuries of American mythology.