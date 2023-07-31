SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Humanity in Action’s Founder and Executive Director Emeritus Dr. Judith Goldstein will screen “I, Too,” the organization’s latest film project feature-length documentary from the mind of Carol Anderson, from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Southwest Harbor Public Library.
For Anderson, the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a predictable coda to more than two centuries of American mythology.
What happens, she asks, when one discovers that the history taught is not comprised of facts; when the gulf between rhetoric and policy is too wide to ignore; and when white supremacy is allowed to thrive?
Anderson is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University. She is the author of “One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy,” which was longlisted for the National Book Award, and “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide,” which was a National Book Critics Circle Award winner.
“I, Too,” is a co-production of the Bertelsmann Foundation and Humanity in Action, with support from the Donner Foundation. The film was shot on location in Wilmington, N.C., Washington, D.C., Ocoee, Fla., North Augusta, S.C., and Atlanta, Ga.
The film’s runtime is 63 minutes, and a Q&A session will follow. Registration is encouraged at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/10937845. Due to the violence depicted in the historical incidents, this film may not be appropriate for young or sensitive viewers.