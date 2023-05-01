Entertainment

ECMI Midday Concert May 9

Pianist Alice Xu and cellist Aaron Wolff will perform at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth on May 9.

 PHOTOS COURTESY OF ECMI

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) offers its next Midday Concert at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, with cellist Aaron Wolff and pianist Alice Xu.

The concert will be held at the Moore Community Center Theater at 125 State St. in Ellsworth. The series is sponsored by ECMI with funding assistance from the City of Ellsworth. Admission is free to the public.