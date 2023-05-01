ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) offers its next Midday Concert at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, with cellist Aaron Wolff and pianist Alice Xu.
The concert will be held at the Moore Community Center Theater at 125 State St. in Ellsworth. The series is sponsored by ECMI with funding assistance from the City of Ellsworth. Admission is free to the public.
The concert program will include pieces by Debussy, Tsintsadze and Beethoven.
Wolff is a New York City-based cellist and performer active in solo, collaborative and cross-disciplinary capacities. Recent performances include Schumann Quartets with Yellow Barn Artist Residencies, Marc Migo’s “La Dona d’Aigua” with the Juilliard Orchestra and Debussy’s Cello Sonata on CNN’s Quest Means Business.
Wolff has also found creative outlets in acting – most notably in a lead role in the Coen brothers’ film “A Serious Man” – and in arranging and writing about music: he has provided string arrangements for Comedy Central’s Broad City and covered New York’s new music scene for the online journal “I Care If You Listen.”
Xu is described by The Boston Musical Intelligencer as “incisive and with innate musicality.” Xu has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in Germany, USA, Canada and throughout China. Notable concerts include solo performances and recitals at Chicago Symphony Hall, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series at the Chicago Cultural Center, Corbett Auditorium in Cincinnati, Hochschule Musik Hall in Leipzig, Germany, and Jordan Hall in Boston, concerto performances in Chicago Auditorium Theatre, JIAOZI Concert Hall and Chengdu Concert Hall in China and chamber music performances at Lincoln Center, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Dorflinger Glass Museum and more.