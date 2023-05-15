Entertainment

Kotwica

Folk music group Kotwica will be performing at Jesup Memorial Library on May 25.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUP MEMORIAL LIBRARY

BAR HARBOR — Kotwica, meaning “anchor,” a cultural symbol of freedom, plays folk music from the Baltic to the Black Sea. Directed by David Rapkievian of Bar Harbor, the group features musicians on fiddle, button accordion, balalaika, guitar and string bass. Kotwica will be performing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Jesup Memorial Library.

Rapkievian has been a professional violin maker for almost five decades. He was a choreographer, director and dancer in multiple dance groups. He plays fiddle with the Big Moose Band.