BAR HARBOR — Kotwica, meaning “anchor,” a cultural symbol of freedom, plays folk music from the Baltic to the Black Sea. Directed by David Rapkievian of Bar Harbor, the group features musicians on fiddle, button accordion, balalaika, guitar and string bass. Kotwica will be performing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Jesup Memorial Library.
Rapkievian has been a professional violin maker for almost five decades. He was a choreographer, director and dancer in multiple dance groups. He plays fiddle with the Big Moose Band.
Other musicians performing with Kotwica include Carolyn Rapkievian, Eloise Schultz, David Quinby and Kevin Sone.
Carolyn Rapkievian has been playing guitar with David since they married in 1991. She is an Armenian dance researcher and workshop leader who recently retired from a 50-year career in museums, including 26 years with the Smithsonian.
Schultz grew up in New York City, where she studied classical voice and performed with ensembles around the city. Her interest in folk traditions was shaped by klezmer and shape note singing.
Quinby is an enthusiastic double-bass player with various local orchestras, with the Big Moose Contra Dance Band and with smaller ensembles.
Sone, who hails from Benton, is one of the very finest accordion players in the area.
Vocalists providing beautiful harmonies in the group are led by Anne Tatgenhorst. Inspired by her Bulgarian roots, Tatgenhorst began performing songs from Eastern Europe with Kirsten Stockman, Kim Reiss and the original Maine Women’s Balkan Choir in the 1990s.
The group’s repertoire includes songs and dance music from Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Macedonia and beyond.