Entertainment

Winter grosbeak

Participate in The Great Backyard Bird Count at Wendell Gilley Museum from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF STEWART HO

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Help kick off the Great Backyard Bird Count with Seth Benz of the Schoodic Institute and the Wendell Gilley Museum from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the museum at 4 Herrick Road.

Launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations. Birds Canada joined the project in 2009. In 2013, participants began entering data into eBird, the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen science project.