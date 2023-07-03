Entertainment

Artifical loon nest

Artificial nesting platforms like this one have been put in lakes on Mount Desert Island to help loons find safe nesting spots.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY RUTH GRIERSON

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Early Saturday morning in mid-July, on the shores of hundreds of Maine lakes, people get coffee or tea, study maps, prep their boats, dust off binoculars and meet up with neighbors. They are getting ready for the Annual Loon Count, which this year takes place from 7-7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

This year’s count marks its 40th anniversary. For those four decades, Maine Audubon has been engaging volunteers across Maine in conservation efforts to help common loons. This annual count is one of the most popular components of this effort.