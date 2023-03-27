Entertainment

BAR HARBOR — In 2018, Chloe Maxmin was the first Democrat to ever win Maine House District 88. She went on to unseat the highest-ranking Republican in Maine in 2020, making her the youngest woman senator in Maine’s history. Maxmin will give an online talk, hosted by Jesup Memorial Library, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, to talk about her book “Dirt Road Revival: How to Rebuild Rural Politics and Why Our Future Depends on It.”

An unapologetic progressive and a recent college graduate, Maxmin was running in the rural conservative county where she grew up. Her story gained national headlines at a time when America’s electorate was seen as deeply polarized. With her campaign manager Canyon Woodard, she has shared what they learned running the campaign and how what they learned can change how rural America is viewed.