BAR HARBOR — In 2018, Chloe Maxmin was the first Democrat to ever win Maine House District 88. She went on to unseat the highest-ranking Republican in Maine in 2020, making her the youngest woman senator in Maine’s history. Maxmin will give an online talk, hosted by Jesup Memorial Library, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, to talk about her book “Dirt Road Revival: How to Rebuild Rural Politics and Why Our Future Depends on It.”
An unapologetic progressive and a recent college graduate, Maxmin was running in the rural conservative county where she grew up. Her story gained national headlines at a time when America’s electorate was seen as deeply polarized. With her campaign manager Canyon Woodard, she has shared what they learned running the campaign and how what they learned can change how rural America is viewed.
During the campaign, Maxim and Woodard said they saw how politics and the Democratic Party have focused for too long on the interests of elite leaders and big donors, abandoning the concerns of rural America. In the book, Maxim and Woodward detail just how everyday Americans have been left behind. Then, they tell the story of their success and distill their experiences into concrete lessons that can be applied to rural districts across the country to build power from the state and local levels.
Woodard was born, raised and homeschooled in the Appalachian Mountains of rural North Carolina and the North Cascades of Washington. He earned an honors degree in social studies from Harvard College, where the bulk of his education took place outside of the classroom co-coordinating (with Maxmin) Divest Harvard, a more than 70,000-person movement that succeeded in having Harvard divest its $53 billion endowment from fossil fuels.