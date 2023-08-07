Jazz pianist to perform at Surry Arts at the Barn Aug. 25 Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Entertainment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SURRY — Internationally acclaimed Boston-based jazz pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony will be performing at Surry Arts at the Barn on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.Winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, Gardony has been noted for his “fluid pianism” by The New York Times. He is a professor of piano at Berklee College of Music in Boston.The venue is located at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For tickets, go online to https://surryartsandevents.com/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Surry Surry Arts At The Barn Jazz Music Jazz Pianist Laszlo Gardony Recommended for you Popular Old Red Store gets well-deserved recognition Designer Showhouse transforms Hamilton Hill property Workforce rental houses barged to Great Cranberry Attempted murder suspect facing additional charges of kidnapping, burglary New employee housing may be ready next summer Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features