Santa’s Mailbox
Drop off letters to Santa in front of the Maritime Museum on Main Street in Northeast Harbor from Dec. 1-14.
Seal Harbor Tree Lighting
Partake in a community celebration on the town green at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. After the tree lighting, join Acadia Outdoor Center and The Naturalist’s Notebook for cider, cocoa, baked goods and cookie decorating and a bonfire at the Acadia Outdoor Center, 18 Main St., Seal Harbor.
Village Holidays Celebration & Sale
Santa Claus is coming to Bar Harbor on Friday, Dec. 2. The festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. with hot chocolate and cookies.
After the tree lighting, Santa Claus will head to the MDI YMCA from 5:30-7 p.m., where children and families will have a chance to create some holiday crafts and take part in fun activities provided by local businesses.
New this year, join Jesup Memorial Library to learn about holidays from around the world with students from College of the Atlantic. Kids will have a chance to write a letter to Santa.
Starting at 6 p.m., shops throughout Bar Harbor will be offering the chance to get started on holiday shopping at the Village Holidays Sale. Check out participating businesses online at www.visitbarharbor.com/villageholidays.
Holiday Craft Fair
The Island Arts Association’s Annual Holiday Fair will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Oceanside Event Center, 119 Eden St., Bar Harbor. Visit with the local artisans, who will have great handmade crafts for sale. Have lunch sponsored by the YWCA and buy raffle tickets for a chance at winning a gift-filled Christmas tree.
Holiday Book Sale & Raffle Kickoff
Stop by the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buy tickets for the annual 1-gallon fresh-caught scallops raffle, and special this year, a raffle for a limited edition print of Judy Taylor’s “Echo Lake Beach.”
The book sale and raffles will continue during library hours through the holidays, with new Wednesday hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hundreds of hardcover and paperback books will be for sale in the Holmes Reading Room. All are in new or nearly new condition and perfect for gift giving, and tickets for both raffles are one for $1 or six for $5.
This year the library will be showing the pieces from the MDI Island Quilters and Jayne Dwyer’s Papermoon Maine coast and nature inspired jewelry for their December exhibit.
A select number of quilt pieces will be available for sale, and all pieces in the jewelry collection are available with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the library.
Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival
On Saturday, Dec. 3, head down to Northeast Harbor for a full day of family-friendly activities downtown. Local businesses will be open late and offering specials for holiday shopping.
This year’s 5K run and walk will both start and finish right outside The Neighborhood House. Race day registration opens at 9 a.m. 5K walkers start at 9:30, the Kids’ Fun Run begins at 9:45 and runners start at 10. An awards presentation will follow. The registration fee is $10 in advance and $15 on race day. Register online at www.theneighborhoodhouse.com/frosty5k.
After the race, head over to the Northeast Harbor Library for holiday cardmaking from 10 a.m. to noon.
From noon to 3 p.m., The Neighborhood House will host Santa’s Workshop where kids can bring a canned good or make a contribution to the food pantry and then “shop” for and wrap gifts.
Maine Seacoast Mission is hosting a jingle bell noisemaker craft session 2-2:30 p.m. at 6 Old Firehouse Lane.
Community caroling at the Northeast Harbor Marina will kick off at 3:15 p.m. while waiting for Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive aboard Sunbeam around 3:30.
Carter’s Real Estate, 116 Main St., will host Santa on its porch from 4:15-5:30 p.m. for visiting and photos.
From 5:30-7 p.m., Santa will be at Maine Seacoast Mission’s open house.
The day ends with a bonfire at the Great Harbor Museum, 124 Main St., from 4:30-7 p.m. where kids can make a peace flag with ArtWaves and enjoy a photo booth to benefit the MDI PTO.
Southwest Harbor Polar Express
The Southwest Harbor Library welcomes children who are interested in performing in a “Polar Express”-themed play to a rehearsal from 3:15-4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Andrew Simon from Barn Arts will lead and guide students in this play adaptation to perform for the community. The performance will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest & Open House
The Bar Harbor Historical Society and Swan Agency Real Estate are hosting the 5th Annual Gingerbread House Contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum at 127 West St. View the gingerbread house entries and vote for your favorite at this free event. The museum and its gift shop will be open for free admission to all visitors.
Community Holiday Celebration
Multiple events will ring in the holiday season for Southwest Harbor on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Acadia Chamber Chili Cookoff will be held at the Legion Hall from 5-7 p.m., along with the Pemetic Elementary School PTO cookie sale. Everyone is invited to taste chili made by some of the island’s best amateur and professional chefs and purchase cookies in support of the school.
Southwest Harbor’s finest fire truck will bring Santa to town to light the village Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m.
From 5:45-7 p.m., children will have the chance to take photos with Santa at the Legion Hall.
Cookie decorating with Common Good will take place at the Legion Hall from 6-7 p.m.
Harbor House Craft Fair
Harbor House in Southwest Harbor will put on a holiday craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Witham Family Hotels Christmas
The 8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Events Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free, but participants are asked to bring a donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Maine Seacoast Mission’s Christmas Program or winter layers for H.O.M.E. Inc., which distributes warm clothing to folks in need in Hancock County.
Children will have the chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer and get a photo together. There will be kids’ holiday crafts, hot cocoa and cookies and children can write letters to Santa.
Outdoor Living Nativity
Bar Harbor Congregational Church is having its annual outdoor living nativity from 6-7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at 29 Mount Desert St.