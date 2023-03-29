BAR HARBOR — Tracking down old apple varieties is like a treasure hunt. These apples tell a story about Maine history through examples of the loss of agriculture and what could happen in the future. It requires a lot of detective work, research and discussion with long-time residents.
The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting a presentation called “Saving Heritage Apples on MDI” with College of the Atlantic history professor Todd Little-Siebold at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Birch Bay Retirement Village.
Over the last 14 years, Little-Siebold has been on a mission to rediscover abandoned apple orchards in Maine and to propagate apple varieties long absent from the state’s agricultural records and food supply.
With the help from COA students and his research team, he has been cloning heirloom apples through the process of grafting to save these heritage varieties.
Many of Little-Siebold’s best resources are senior residents who know about old farms or orchards in the area. Hunters also provide great leads, as they know the locations of old orchards in the woods where deer and grouse gather to feed. Little-Siebold’s explorations often lead him to trees, some of which are over 200 years old.
One of Little-Siebold’s most popular courses at COA is “The History of Agriculture: Apples.” The course covers apples of Downeast Maine as well as cider-making, both sweet and hard, and exercises in preparation, storage and processing of apples.
This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the garden club to the public. Club members and guests are asked to make reservations by emailing president@barharborgardenclub.org or by calling (207) 460-8496. There is a limited capacity of 40 for the in-person meeting at Birch Bay Village due to COVID-19 protocols.