Todd Little-Siebold

Todd Little-Siebold is a professor of history at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TODD LITTLE-SIEBOLD

BAR HARBOR — Tracking down old apple varieties is like a treasure hunt. These apples tell a story about Maine history through examples of the loss of agriculture and what could happen in the future. It requires a lot of detective work, research and discussion with long-time residents.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting a presentation called “Saving Heritage Apples on MDI” with College of the Atlantic history professor Todd Little-Siebold at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Birch Bay Retirement Village.