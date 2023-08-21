BAR HARBOR — Matthew Schreiber, accordionist, and Ben Russell, violinist, are Hinterlands, an exciting songwriting/improvisational partnership with its roots in Balkan and Appalachian Folk Music.
Their debut performance in Maine will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Gates Auditorium, College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Entrance is $20 at the door, $10 for students – cash only.
Schreiber is a versatile accordionist and songwriter in New York’s Hudson Valley. He is a co-founder of Hinterlands and Anatole Trio and plays regularly with The Lucky Five. He has toured extensively in the U.S. and in Europe, including performances at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, French Quarter Festival, Copenhagen Jazz Festival, Tønder Festival, The Northern Wave Film Festival in Iceland, Strandbad Festival in Berlin, the San Antonio International Accordion Festival, Golden Festival and the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria.
In 2015, Schreiber won third place in the composition competition “New Bulgarian Music in 7/8” in Chepelare, Bulgaria. He specializes in and draws inspiration from folk traditions of Eastern Europe and other places that love the accordion. He has taught music at Klezkamp and the Mainewoods Music and Dance Camp.
Russell is a violinist, vocalist and composer who has played all over the world with all sorts of people. He is a member of American Contemporary Music Ensemble and co-creator of the songwriting collective Founders.
He began his career in 2005 by winning the principal second violin chair of Portland Symphony Orchestra in Maine, which he held for 8 years. In 2006, he co-founded Bryant Park Quartet, a classical string quartet dedicated to teaching chamber music to high school and college students around the country. In 2008, he became a member of ACME, a daring new-music group focused primarily on the work of living American composers. In 2017, ACME released its first portrait album containing nearly all original music composed by members of ACME.
In the past 10 years, Russell has performed with several ensembles including International Contemporary Ensemble, Talea, A Far Cry, Wordless Music Orchestra and Mark Morris Dance Group. He has toured and recorded with several artists including Sufjan Stevens, Arcade Fire, The National, Blonde Redhead, Max Richter, Jóhann Jóhannsson and has appeared on stage with Björk, Jonny Greenwood and Paul McCartney. He studied violin performance at BIOLA and Amsterdam Conservatory and received his masters from New England Conservatory.