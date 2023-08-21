Entertainment

Hinterlands

Accordionist Matthew Schreiber and violinist Ben Rusell are Hinterlands, performing at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor on Aug. 25.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HINTERLANDS

BAR HARBOR — Matthew Schreiber, accordionist, and Ben Russell, violinist, are Hinterlands, an exciting songwriting/improvisational partnership with its roots in Balkan and Appalachian Folk Music.

Their debut performance in Maine will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Gates Auditorium, College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Entrance is $20 at the door, $10 for students – cash only.