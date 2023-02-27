BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting a conversation on racial injustice and birthing at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Three health care providers, Linda Robinson, Theresa Daniels-Hemphill and Donna Smith, will talk about the history and current issues surrounding racial injustice and birthing as experienced by Indigenous, communities of color and rural populations here in Maine.
Robinson is a nurse-midwife in Bar Harbor, where she was one of the founders of the Women’s Health Center in 1993. She worked in a women’s health practice for 35 years. Her international work has taken her to Malawi, Africa, as a Peace Corps volunteer; to American Samoa where she started the first midwifery practice; and to the Democratic Republic of Congo with Doctors without Borders. She is the author of “Sunday Morning Shamwana: A Midwife’s Letters From the Field” and has co-authored two other books, “Being Pregnant: A Woman’s Answer Book” and “Women’s Sexual Health.”
Daniels-Hemphill is the spouse of an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard, currently stationed in Puerto Rico. She is a biracial mother of two girls, the youngest of whom was born while they were stationed in Maine in 2021. Her experience with birth care here was a catalyst for her desire to pursue a path into midwifery and another avenue to continue her activism and advocacy for communities of color.
Smith has served her community for over six years as a fertility specialist, a birth doula and a postpartum doula, and has witnessed over 50 births. Her own birth trauma is what led her to this work. She received her bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., where she currently resides. She was trained by the prominent Black midwife, Shafia Monroe, with the International Center for Traditional Childbearing. The major focus of her work is to help combat poor maternal health occurrences in communities of color through advocacy and education.