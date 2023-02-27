Entertainment

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting a conversation on racial injustice and birthing at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Three health care providers, Linda Robinson, Theresa Daniels-Hemphill and Donna Smith, will talk about the history and current issues surrounding racial injustice and birthing as experienced by Indigenous, communities of color and rural populations here in Maine.

Robinson is a nurse-midwife in Bar Harbor, where she was one of the founders of the Women’s Health Center in 1993. She worked in a women’s health practice for 35 years. Her international work has taken her to Malawi, Africa, as a Peace Corps volunteer; to American Samoa where she started the first midwifery practice; and to the Democratic Republic of Congo with Doctors without Borders. She is the author of “Sunday Morning Shamwana: A Midwife’s Letters From the Field” and has co-authored two other books, “Being Pregnant: A Woman’s Answer Book” and “Women’s Sexual Health.”