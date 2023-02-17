ELLSWORTH — Janwillem van de Wetering was known for great storytelling, the study of Zen and a love of jazz music. He wrote popular detective novels and Maine-inspired children's books about a lovable porcupine named Hugh Pine. In 2015, the van de Wetering Trust established a fund benefiting The Grand to nurture and celebrate jazz music.
High school jazz students from Ellsworth, Mount Desert Island and George Stevens Academy, as well as SHEAD in Eastport and Bucksport, will gather at The Grand on March 1 for a day of learning and playing with visiting jazz artist Leland Baker.
"In the past, we've used the fund to feature local jazz artists, even as live music for silent films. Although excellent, we felt those events didn't quite fulfill what the family may have intended,” said Grand Executive Director Nick Turner. “So, we devised a new program to bring in accomplished jazz musicians that were also teaching artists. Musicians who bring an individual perspective on jazz to nurture students of the local high school jazz programs. We have excellent music directors and great young people. So, the Invitational. We contacted local directors, and they are all in."
Baker is a jazz saxophonist, as well as a music educator, teaching privately and leading his own project/lecture series, Bridging Gaps. He lived and spent time honing his craft in the cities of New Orleans and New York City. Baker attended Loyola University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies, and the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a master’s degree in music performance.
Baker will lead a master's class in the morning, rehearsals in the afternoon and a free concert at 6 p.m., with performances by the students featuring Baker playing standards and original compositions.