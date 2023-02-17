Entertainment

Leland Baker

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GRAND

ELLSWORTH — Janwillem van de Wetering was known for great storytelling, the study of Zen and a love of jazz music. He wrote popular detective novels and Maine-inspired children's books about a lovable porcupine named Hugh Pine. In 2015, the van de Wetering Trust established a fund benefiting The Grand to nurture and celebrate jazz music.

High school jazz students from Ellsworth, Mount Desert Island and George Stevens Academy, as well as SHEAD in Eastport and Bucksport, will gather at The Grand on March 1 for a day of learning and playing with visiting jazz artist Leland Baker.

