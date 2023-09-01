SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum is offering three art workshops in September inspired by its special exhibit called “Nature’s Masterpiece: Elephant Photos of Peter Beard.” Each class includes a free pass to see the exhibit.
First up, make a wall hook from clay at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, led by Kathie Pratt. Take home something fun and functional at the end of the workshop. All materials will be supplied. The cost is $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.
Then on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a special daytime Paint ‘n’ Sip for kids and adults. Paint a colorful elephant in acrylics on canvas. Artist Erika Rosso will walk students through creating their own acrylic painting modeled after one of her watercolors. All materials will be provided as well as tea, seltzer and juice for this family friendly event suitable for all ages and experience levels.
Students will receive their own canvas to create a painting of an elephant adorned with color and jewels. Paintings will be created using acrylics, so wear clothing that you don’t mind getting messy.
This class is suitable for ages 5 and older. The cost is $25 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers.
Finally, learn how to use techniques for creating faux textures and faux finishes in watercolor to create an elephant portrait in a fun workshop taught by Pratt. The class will be taught in two sessions on consecutive mornings, Sept. 21 and 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day. Participants 13 years old and older are welcome. All materials will be supplied. Class size is limited. The cost is $30 for museum members and $38 for nonmembers.