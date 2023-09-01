Entertainment

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum is offering three art workshops in September inspired by its special exhibit called “Nature’s Masterpiece: Elephant Photos of Peter Beard.” Each class includes a free pass to see the exhibit.

First up, make a wall hook from clay at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, led by Kathie Pratt. Take home something fun and functional at the end of the workshop. All materials will be supplied. The cost is $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.