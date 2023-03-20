SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Bob Duchesne brings his perspective as a birder, broadcaster, birding guide, journalist and former state legislator to the Wendell Gilley Museum for a hybrid People-Nature-Art event on Tuesday, March 28. There will be a reception and book signing at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7.
Duchesne writes widely about birding in Maine, including a weekly birding column for a Bangor newspaper. He served six terms in the Maine House of Representatives, chairing the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Committee. He currently serves on Maine Board of Environmental Protection and volunteers for the Maine Department of Maine Fisheries and Wildlife doing bird surveys.
There is no charge to attend, but registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org. Indicate at registration whether attendance will be in person or remote.
People-Nature-Art is a free monthly series sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, which brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to explore how nature and art interact in their work, and how their art impacts their own approach nature.
“At Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, we take great pride in partnering with area nonprofits doing important work to keep the community engaged,” said Lisa Parsons, BHBT senior vice president regional marketing manager. “Wendell Gilley Museum is a wonderful example of this. We are excited to support this special artist series and look forward to the positive impact throughout the region.”