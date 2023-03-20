Entertainment

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Bob Duchesne brings his perspective as a birder, broadcaster, birding guide, journalist and former state legislator to the Wendell Gilley Museum for a hybrid People-Nature-Art event on Tuesday, March 28. There will be a reception and book signing at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7.

Duchesne writes widely about birding in Maine, including a weekly birding column for a Bangor newspaper. He served six terms in the Maine House of Representatives, chairing the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Committee. He currently serves on Maine Board of Environmental Protection and volunteers for the Maine Department of Maine Fisheries and Wildlife doing bird surveys.