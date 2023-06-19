BAR HARBOR — Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of renowned landscape architect Beatrix Farrand, will be open to the public on Thursday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. from June 22 to Sept. 21. Guided tours of the house and grounds will be available.
Farrand first came to Mount Desert Island in the 1880s, and her family built an impressive estate named Reef Point in Bar Harbor. When Farrand’s mother, Mary Cadwalader Jones, gifted the Reef Point estate to her, she endeavored to transform it into a botanical garden as well as a design and horticultural education center.
Farrand was forced to abandon the project in 1955. At that time, she dismantled the house and garden and gave her archives to the University of California at Berkeley. Robert W. Patterson, an architect and board member of the Reef Point Gardens Corporation, was able to recycle many of the architectural elements from Reef Point in Farrand’s new home at Garland Farm, where she joined her caretakers, Lewis and Amy Garland, in retirement. Farrand lived at Garland Farm until her death in February 1959.
The house and library at Garland Farm are accessible to the public, along with the grounds and their featured Entrance Garden and Terrace Garden, both carefully restored based on Farrand’s original plans.
Garland Farm, which is wheelchair accessible, is located at 1029 Route 3 in Bar Harbor and the adjacent seasonal grass parking lot is located at 475 Bay View Drive. Open Days admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. Reservations are not necessary.
The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. For more information, visit www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org.