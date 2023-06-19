Entertainment

Garland Farm

Garland Farm in Bar Harbor features the gardens of landscape architect Beatrix Farrand.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HANNAH HOGGATT

BAR HARBOR — Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of renowned landscape architect Beatrix Farrand, will be open to the public on Thursday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. from June 22 to Sept. 21. Guided tours of the house and grounds will be available.

Farrand first came to Mount Desert Island in the 1880s, and her family built an impressive estate named Reef Point in Bar Harbor. When Farrand’s mother, Mary Cadwalader Jones, gifted the Reef Point estate to her, she endeavored to transform it into a botanical garden as well as a design and horticultural education center.