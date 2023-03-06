Entertainment

MOUNT DESERT — The sport of competitive sailing has evolved over the last century on Mount Desert Island from an exclusive pastime of the summer wealthy to a truly inclusive community sailing training program.

As a continuation of a Chebacco Chats webisode last fall on MDI’s “Gilded Age of Yachting,” Bill Horner will chat about his article from the upcoming edition of Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s publication “Chebacco” called “Racing Those Fast and Lovely Sailboats: Youth Sailing on MDI,” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16.