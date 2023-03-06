MOUNT DESERT — The sport of competitive sailing has evolved over the last century on Mount Desert Island from an exclusive pastime of the summer wealthy to a truly inclusive community sailing training program.
As a continuation of a Chebacco Chats webisode last fall on MDI’s “Gilded Age of Yachting,” Bill Horner will chat about his article from the upcoming edition of Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s publication “Chebacco” called “Racing Those Fast and Lovely Sailboats: Youth Sailing on MDI,” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Consider this: During the 2022 IOD Class North American Championships, the crew from MDI, who all learned how to sail at the MDI Community Sailing Center in Southwest Harbor, scored four first-place finishes and three second-place finishes in the seven-race series. They won without even having to sail the last race.
Horner was president of the MDI Historical Society from 2010-2022 and has contributed several articles to Chebacco. He remains on the society’s board and serves on the executive council of the History Trust as a Northeast Harbor Fleet representative.
Chebacco Chats are hosted live on Zoom every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and feature authors, historians and others who study and contemplate history, Mount Desert Island and the way this region impacts the wider world.
To access Chebacco Chats, go online to www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats and click the Zoom link at the top of the page. The programs are free and registration is not required. The Zoom link is the same every week.