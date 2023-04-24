Entertainment

Dancing with History book cover

George Lakey’s most recent book, “Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice,” was released in December 2022.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUP

MEMORIAL LIBRARY

BAR HARBOR — Ordinary people have more power to change the world than they think they do. Join activists Sue Inches and George Lakey at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, to find out why the disruptions we face may be opportunities to create a future that is compassionate, peaceful and healthy.

Since childhood, Inches has envisioned a world that is inclusive and environmentally aware. This vision guided her through a 25-year career in public policy. As deputy director of the Maine State Planning Office, she lobbied for a portfolio of environmental policy issues on behalf of the Governor. Signature policy issues she’s worked on include fisheries, land use planning, smart growth, building and energy codes, energy policy, working waterfront access, community finance and rural broadband.