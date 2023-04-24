BAR HARBOR — Ordinary people have more power to change the world than they think they do. Join activists Sue Inches and George Lakey at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, to find out why the disruptions we face may be opportunities to create a future that is compassionate, peaceful and healthy.
Since childhood, Inches has envisioned a world that is inclusive and environmentally aware. This vision guided her through a 25-year career in public policy. As deputy director of the Maine State Planning Office, she lobbied for a portfolio of environmental policy issues on behalf of the Governor. Signature policy issues she’s worked on include fisheries, land use planning, smart growth, building and energy codes, energy policy, working waterfront access, community finance and rural broadband.
Inches now works as a speaker, educator, author and advocate with a focus on the environment and climate change. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Ecology from College of the Atlantic and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of New Hampshire. She has taught advocacy skills at Colby College, Bates College and Colorado College. Her recent book is “Advocating for the Environment, How to Gather Your Power and Take Action.”
Lakey’s first arrest was for a sit-in during a civil rights campaign in 1963 while he was studying at the University of Pennsylvania. Previously he’d been active in demonstrations with the Congress of Racial Equality. With Martin Oppenheimer, he wrote “A Manual for Direct Action” for the Civil Rights Movement. Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King described that book as “literally a lifesaver for many during the height of the struggle for black freedom and dignity.”
In 1964, Lakey joined the training staff for Mississippi Freedom Summer, in which nearly 1,000 students from the North went to Mississippi to lead Freedom Schools and do voter registration. After helping design an activist curriculum with civil rights leaders Bayard Rustin, James Farmer and others, he taught at the Martin Luther King Jr. School of Social Change, assisting young civil rights workers from the front lines to develop further their leadership skills.
Lakey wrote a series of articles and books on the theory and strategy of nonviolent struggle. In 1990, he co-founded Training for Change. He has led over 1,500 workshops on five continents, including work with the African National Congress and in the civil rights movements of Zimbabwe, Taiwan and Myanmar. He has also been an activist in other social movements in the U.S.: anti-Vietnam war, gay liberation, Men against Patriarchy, Jobs with Peace (a labor coalition) and climate justice. Lakey’s most recent book, “Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice” was released in December 2022.