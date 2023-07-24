BAR HARBOR — Some of the greatest living explorers, writers, artists and thinkers will gather at the 2023 College of the Atlantic Summer Institute: Reimagining Exploration, held in collaboration with the National Geographic Society, July 31 through Aug. 4 on campus and online.
In conversations with those who have ventured into extreme landscapes, the deep sea, the human mind, the world of art and other disciplines, the 2023 Summer Institute will examine exploration in the broadest sense.
Ultimately, the Institute seeks to recast an approach to exploration that is rooted in inclusivity and reciprocity while preserving the magnificence and health of this planet and its people.
2023 Summer Institute guests include paleoanthropologist and National Geographic Explorer in Residence Lee Berger, whose work is featured in the new Netflix documentary “Unknown: Cave of Bones”; artist Andy Goldsworthy, who is building a permanent installation on the COA campus this summer; space environmentalist, National Geographic Explorer and professor Moribah Jah; former director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and current United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention principal deputy director Nirav Shah; oceanographer and National Geographic Explorer Sylvia Earle; and many others.
The COA Summer Institute focuses on dialogue, conversation and interaction between and among speakers and guests. Sessions are 1 hour, 15 minutes, and include audience Q&A. Cocktail receptions follow each evening session. Registration is required. Attendees may sign up for one, two or all sessions for free, with online or in-person attendance, at www.coa.edu/summerinstitute.