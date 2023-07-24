Entertainment

Moribah Jah

Space environmentalist, National Geographic Explorer and professor Moribah Jah is one of the featured speakers at the 2023 COA Summer Institute.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — Some of the greatest living explorers, writers, artists and thinkers will gather at the 2023 College of the Atlantic Summer Institute: Reimagining Exploration, held in collaboration with the National Geographic Society, July 31 through Aug. 4 on campus and online.

In conversations with those who have ventured into extreme landscapes, the deep sea, the human mind, the world of art and other disciplines, the 2023 Summer Institute will examine exploration in the broadest sense.