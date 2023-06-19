Entertainment

BAR HARBOR — The world-traveling Duke Ellington Orchestra was founded by jazz legend Duke Ellington in 1923. A hundred years later, Ellington's grandson, Paul Mercer Ellington, will bring five of the orchestra's musicians to Bar Harbor for a night of unforgettable jazz at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at The Criterion Theatre.

The Duke Ellington Orchestra Quintet is made up of musicians who have played together for decades. Shelley “The Showstopper” Carrol plays tenor saxophone, flute and also sings, Andre “Big Butter” Hayward finesses the trombone, Robert Red tickles the ivories, Hassan J.J. Wiggins plucks the bass and David F. Gibson beats the drums.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

