BAR HARBOR — The world-traveling Duke Ellington Orchestra was founded by jazz legend Duke Ellington in 1923. A hundred years later, Ellington's grandson, Paul Mercer Ellington, will bring five of the orchestra's musicians to Bar Harbor for a night of unforgettable jazz at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at The Criterion Theatre.
The Duke Ellington Orchestra Quintet is made up of musicians who have played together for decades. Shelley “The Showstopper” Carrol plays tenor saxophone, flute and also sings, Andre “Big Butter” Hayward finesses the trombone, Robert Red tickles the ivories, Hassan J.J. Wiggins plucks the bass and David F. Gibson beats the drums.
The group is set to perform a set that pays tribute to the orchestra’s founder and namesake, taking the audience along for a ride down memory lane.
"Every song that Ellington wrote is about something,” Carrol told the Islander. “Every song has a story."
A few songs folks can expect to hear that night are Ellington classics “Take the A Train,” “Rockin in Rhythm,” “Caravan” and “Cotton Tail.”
“I think having a band like this with so much history and such a great history is going to be awesome for the town,” said Criterion Managing Director Taylor Valarik.
Paul Ellington is excited to share his grandfather’s legacy with the island. “I am directly related to this giant,” he said, so he asks himself, “What can I do to make things better?”
Part of answering that question, for Paul, is education, going out into the communities his band visits, to teach kids about jazz and about Duke Ellington. The entire quintet is planning an event at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor, where children can see the instruments up close and meet the musicians who play them.
"Mainly after the pandemic," explained Paul, "we are just glad that people still want to come and see us and I am extremely excited just to meet people and say thank you."
But why come to Mount Desert Island?
Caroll and Hayward built a connection with MDI High School over the winter, teaching master classes for the band students there.
“I had a ball working with the students, they are quick learners,” said Hayward. “It is a little bit of a challenge managing an entire big band over Zoom,” he laughed, “but we had fun.”
Carrol added, “You don’t know if everything you teach someone is going to catch, and when I saw their eyes lit up like ‘yeah man this does work,’ it made me feel good and it made them feel good.”
The students then went on to compete in the state-wide jazz competition in Hampden. There, MDI Big Band received a Gold Award, and outstanding musicianship awards were given to senior Jonathon Matthieu for his lead trumpet playing/soloing and to senior Treyan Nelson for his drumming.
Both Hayward and Carrol are board members of the Houston Jazz Collective. They were introduced to MDI High through Joe Peine, a summer resident here and a board member at the Houston Jazz Collective.
But the island’s relationship with jazz goes much farther back than some may think. Elaine Lorillard, the founder of the Newport Jazz Festival, was born and raised in Tremont. Lorillard met and worked with Duke Ellington many times. One show in particular, the Duke Ellington Orchestra’s 1956 performance at the Newport Jazz Festival, went down in history for a 27-chorus saxophone solo by Paul Gonsalves during their song "Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue."
Paul gets his name from Paul Gonsalves, another connection that shows just how intertwined the jazz world can be. Carrol spoke to this, saying, “It is constantly revealing itself to me over time that I am part of something that is bigger than I can understand. All the people that have come through the orchestra and all the music. The way the band has affected not only American society but the world, it just makes me want to be better.”
Carrol and Hayward have been playing for the Duke Ellington Orchestra since Paul was a small child. Carrol says the connection the group has, and all the memories they have shared, makes performing fun.
“It’s really like bringing someone into your living room,” he said.
