Judge Douglas Ginsburg

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NEH LIBRARY

MOUNT DESERT — The U.S. Declaration of Independence has worldwide influence. A recent one-hour documentary called “We Hold These Truths” explores the spirit of this influence.

The Northeast Harbor Library is hosting a screening of the film at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, followed by a discussion with Judge Douglas Ginsburg, who is the film’s host.