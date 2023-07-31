MOUNT DESERT — The U.S. Declaration of Independence has worldwide influence. A recent one-hour documentary called “We Hold These Truths” explores the spirit of this influence.
The Northeast Harbor Library is hosting a screening of the film at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, followed by a discussion with Judge Douglas Ginsburg, who is the film’s host.
In the documentary, Ginsburg leads viewers through major turning points in U.S. and world history where the U.S. Declaration of Independence served as the inspiration for self-government. The words contained within the document helped drive the abolitionist movement and the Women’s Suffrage movement and spurred civil rights figures like Frederick Douglass and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to action.
Ginsburg has heard more than 3,000 cases as one of the top appellate judges in the nation. Ginsburg was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1986; he served as Chief Judge from 2001 to 2008. He received his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 1973, and he clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ginsburg’s three-part PBS series about the Constitution, “A More or Less Perfect Union,” aired nationwide. He followed that by filming 100 two-minute videos to answer the 100 questions on the U.S. citizenship test.
This event will be held in person at the library and registration is recommended. For more information or to register, visit https://nehlibrary.org.