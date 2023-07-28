Entertainment

MOUNT DESERT — The Quietside Chamber Music Festival presents a concert of music for violin, voice and piano at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse.

Siblings Thomas Cooper, violin, and Sarah Cooper, soprano, will be joined on piano by Christina Spurling. Works by Brahms, Debussy, as well as several American Spirituals will be on the program.