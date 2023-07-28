Concert for violin, voice, piano in Somesville Aug. 9 Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Entertainment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — The Quietside Chamber Music Festival presents a concert of music for violin, voice and piano at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse.Siblings Thomas Cooper, violin, and Sarah Cooper, soprano, will be joined on piano by Christina Spurling. Works by Brahms, Debussy, as well as several American Spirituals will be on the program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Quietside Chamber Music Festival Chamber Music Live Concert Concert Recommended for you Popular Hancock man arrested in Southwest Harbor hit-and-run Asticou Inn sold to Claremont owner Acadia seeks operator for Wildwood Stables Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of sexually explicit materials Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of child pornography Local Events Digital Edition July 27, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features