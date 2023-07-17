Entertainment

Duncan McIntyre

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — The future of vehicle electrification and paths toward healthier kids and communities through electric school bus fleets are the focus of the next College of the Atlantic Coffee & Conversation on July 25, with Highland Electric Fleets founding CEO Duncan McIntyre and COA Trustee Roland Reynolds.

McIntyre’s Highland Fleets is a comprehensive turnkey solutions provider of electric school buses. Its mission is to make electric fleets accessible and affordable for all, offering school districts, municipalities and fleet managers a simple and cost-effective way to electrify school buses.