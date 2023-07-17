BAR HARBOR — The future of vehicle electrification and paths toward healthier kids and communities through electric school bus fleets are the focus of the next College of the Atlantic Coffee & Conversation on July 25, with Highland Electric Fleets founding CEO Duncan McIntyre and COA Trustee Roland Reynolds.
McIntyre’s Highland Fleets is a comprehensive turnkey solutions provider of electric school buses. Its mission is to make electric fleets accessible and affordable for all, offering school districts, municipalities and fleet managers a simple and cost-effective way to electrify school buses.
For a fixed annual fee, Highland plans and implements electrification projects at 10 percent savings or more over current costs to own, operate, and maintain diesel buses, according to highlandfleets.com.
Before founding Highland Fleets, McIntyre was managing partner and cofounder of Altenex, an energy and emissions management network enabling companies that are committed to greenhouse gas and energy management strategies to connect with qualified service providers, share their needs and select the right development partners to supply clean power for their facilities.
COA trustee Roland Reynolds is senior managing director of Industry Ventures, an asset management firm supporting founders, general partners and institutions across the private tech ecosystem. Previously, he was the founder of Little Hawk Capital Management LLC, which was acquired by Industry Ventures. He also spent five years as a principal with Columbia Capital, a leading communications and information technology venture capital firm.
The Coffee & Conversation series features discussions between invited guests and COA faculty members and trustees. This summer features conversations with authors, scientists, entrepreneurs, scholars, artists, researchers and thought leaders.
Coffee & Conversation is held every Tuesday morning in July and August at 9:30 a.m. in the Davis Center for Human Ecology, Room 101, and live online. Attendance is free and open to the public but registration is required for both online and in-person attendance. Learn more and register at www.coa.edu/coffeeandconversation.