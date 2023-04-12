Entertainment

COA Earth Day

A past Earth Day event at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — Explore a more sustainable future with music, food, information tables, energy tours and more during a free community Earth Day celebration at College of the Atlantic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

“We hope to open this space for people of all ages to participate in hands-on activities and learn more about environmental initiatives on MDI,” said Linnea Goh, co-chair of the COA Campus Committee for Sustainability, which organized the event. “There will be opportunities to participate in collaborative art, learn about local organizations, get free plants, listen to live music, buy second-hand books and participate in many other activities.”