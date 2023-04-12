BAR HARBOR — Explore a more sustainable future with music, food, information tables, energy tours and more during a free community Earth Day celebration at College of the Atlantic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
“We hope to open this space for people of all ages to participate in hands-on activities and learn more about environmental initiatives on MDI,” said Linnea Goh, co-chair of the COA Campus Committee for Sustainability, which organized the event. “There will be opportunities to participate in collaborative art, learn about local organizations, get free plants, listen to live music, buy second-hand books and participate in many other activities.”
The day begins with opening remarks at 11 a.m., followed by fiber activities with wool from COA Peggy Rockefeller Farm. There will be a selection of international foods for purchase and a mural-making activity in the afternoon. Throughout the day, guests can participate in tours of clean energy improvement on campus, explore a life-size, inflatable humpback whale and view the results of COA’s annual discarded resources audit.
Afternoon workshops will focus on zero waste and community science. Information tables throughout the day will feature regional organizations such as Friends of Acadia, the Bar Harbor Climate Emergency Task Force, Mount Desert Island High School Eco Team and Share the Harvest. The day ends with a coffee house and story hour at Open Table MDI at 116 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor.