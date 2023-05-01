Entertainment

SWHL digital literacy classes

A digital literacy class at the Southwest Harbor Library.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWEST HARBOR LIBRARY

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library and the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC) are partnering to provide free onsite digital literacy classes in May and June in an effort to close the digital divide across Maine.

Classes include Applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program, Intro to Google Drive and Docs, and Beyond Gmail.