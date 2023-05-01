SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library and the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC) are partnering to provide free onsite digital literacy classes in May and June in an effort to close the digital divide across Maine.
Classes include Applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program, Intro to Google Drive and Docs, and Beyond Gmail.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC program that was put in place to help low-income families pay for the cost of connecting to broadband internet access. This class, which will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, will cover how to qualify and apply for the program and what to expect from the service providers. No devices are required.
Introduction to Google Drive and Docs is a three-session class from 3-4 p.m. June 5-7. Google Drive is free cloud storage and Google Docs is Google’s free alternative to Microsoft Word. Learn how to store and manage files online as well as use the Google Docs platform to create documents. A device connected to the internet and an active Gmail account are required for this class.
Did you know that your Gmail account lets you use all kinds of additional services like free cloud storage, word processing, spreadsheets, calendars, video conferencing and more? Beyond Gmail is a two-session class for those who want to get the most out of their Google accounts. It will run from 10-11 a.m. June 12-13. No devices are required for this class.
These classes are being offered in the Clark Room where participants will view the NDEC instructor on Zoom with a local facilitator available in person to assist the instructor and students. For more information, questions or assistance registering, call (207) 244-7065 or email programs@swhplibrary.org.