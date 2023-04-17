Entertainment

MDI Biological Laboratory

MDI Biological Laboratory was founded as a summer research and education facility.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MOUNT DESERT HISTORICAL SOCIETY

MOUNT DESERT — A special episode of Chebacco Chats welcomes Jeri Bowers, David Evans and Dr. Hermann Haller of MDI Biological Laboratory on April 20, to talk about the organization’s 125 years of cutting-edge science on the rugged Maine coast.

The MDI Biological Laboratory was founded in 1898 as a summer research and education facility that provided an opportunity to study, compare and explain basic biological processes in a diverse range of organisms.