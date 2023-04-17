MOUNT DESERT — A special episode of Chebacco Chats welcomes Jeri Bowers, David Evans and Dr. Hermann Haller of MDI Biological Laboratory on April 20, to talk about the organization’s 125 years of cutting-edge science on the rugged Maine coast.
The MDI Biological Laboratory was founded in 1898 as a summer research and education facility that provided an opportunity to study, compare and explain basic biological processes in a diverse range of organisms.
Bowers, Evans and Haller will discuss the role of George Dorr and other benefactors in establishing the MDI Biological Laboratory, a bit about the laboratory’s early history on MDI and some of the current work being done today.
Bowers joined the lab in 1999 as director of Development and Public Affairs, responsible for all fundraising, communications and government relations activities for the institution. Evans is a former director of the lab and professor emeritus at Florida University. Haller is the current president of the laboratory, as a professor and director of the Department of Nephrology and Hypertension at Hanover Medical School.
To access the Chebacco Chat, visit www.mdihistory.org/chebacco-chats and click the Zoom link at the top of the page. This program is free and registration is not required. The Zoom link is the same every week. Programs take place at 4:30 p.m.
Participants in the webinar are invited to ask questions or provide comments at the end of each chat. Recordings are made available the week after they air.