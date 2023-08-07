MOUNT DESERT — Janet Mills, the first woman to serve as governor of Maine, had been in office a year when COVID-19 reached the U.S. The recently widowed 72-year-old wrote in her journal that there is “no playbook for a pandemic” as she imposed unprecedented restrictions on her state.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host a talk by Shannon Mullen about her recent book “In Other Words, Leadership,” about correspondence between a young mother and Gov. Janet Mills during the pandemic.
When early support for the Governor’s response curdled to rampant opposition, a young mother named Ashirah Knapp sent a letter of support from a remote homestead in the woods of Maine. Knapp’s handwritten dispatch detailed how the public health emergency was upending her family’s life and livelihood, and she promised to keep writing “every week until we are through this time” to remind the Governor how many Mainers supported her despite the disruption.
Knapp’s letters, with their simple wisdom and striking penmanship, stood out in a flood of correspondence Gov. Mills was receiving that ranged in tone from appreciative to furious. Knapp’s letters helped keep her grounded as she made wrenching, often unpopular, choices.
Mullen weaves from these two women’s letters and the Governor’s journal an intimate and compelling true story that is a celebration of civility and compassion in the face of rancor and of resolve in the face of adversity.
Mullen is a journalist, author, screenwriter, playwright, podcast host and film producer who has been telling stories in one form or another since childhood. She grew up in the White Mountains and Lakes Region of New Hampshire. She earned a graduate degree in broadcast journalism and spent more than a decade reporting for national programs on public radio, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Marketplace while also producing written journalism that appeared in such outlets as The New Yorker and The Boston Globe Magazine.
This event will be held in person at the library, with a virtual attendance option.