Entertainment

Mullen book cover
PHOTO COURTESY OF NEH LIBRARY

MOUNT DESERT — Janet Mills, the first woman to serve as governor of Maine, had been in office a year when COVID-19 reached the U.S. The recently widowed 72-year-old wrote in her journal that there is “no playbook for a pandemic” as she imposed unprecedented restrictions on her state.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m., the Northeast Harbor Library will host a talk by Shannon Mullen about her recent book “In Other Words, Leadership,” about correspondence between a young mother and Gov. Janet Mills during the pandemic.