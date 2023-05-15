BAR HARBOR — Last season, a driver from New Jersey got his Ford Bronco stuck in the mudflats between Bar Harbor and Bar Island until a salvage company floated it to a sandbar.
When the Ford Bronco was stuck for three days in the Atlantic Ocean on the bar that gives its name to the town of Bar Harbor, social media exploded, national and regional news stories covered the mishap, and the local theatrical group included a parade float to commemorate and satire the event during the 2022 July 4 Bar Harbor parade.
Now, 12 cartoonists have taken up their pens to draw about the event with the results to be on display at Choco-Latte at 240 Main St. in Bar Harbor during June. The cartoon art display coincides roughly with the one-year anniversary of the infamous event.
An artist’s reception featuring Joel Pett will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Four-time Pulitzer finalist and 2000 Pulitzer Prize winner, Pett has been at the Lexington Herald-Leader daily newspaper since 1984. His political cartoons have appeared in publications worldwide, including the Washington Post, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Times of London, USA Today and the Katmandu Times.
The cartoons – both originals and framed prints – will be on sale to benefit Cartoonists Rights Network International (http://cartoonistsrights.org), a nonprofit organization that works to defend free speech and cartoonists around the world.
Cartoonists
Participating cartoonists include Joe Marshall, editorial cartoonist for the Mount Desert Islander, along with cartoonists for The New Yorker, Newsday, The Economist magazine of London and The Baltimore Sun, Cartoonist Rights, The Sacramento Bee, the Lexington Herald-Leader, Philadelphia Inquirer and Politico.
Also included will be Rob Rogers, award-winning freelance editorial cartoonist fired by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for drawing cartoons critical of President Trump, Ann Telnaes, editorial cartoonist appearing in the Washington Post daily newspaper and Dan Wasserman, editorial cartoonist whose work appears in The Boston Globe.