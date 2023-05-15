Entertainment

BAR HARBOR — Last season, a driver from New Jersey got his Ford Bronco stuck in the mudflats between Bar Harbor and Bar Island until a salvage company floated it to a sandbar.

When the Ford Bronco was stuck for three days in the Atlantic Ocean on the bar that gives its name to the town of Bar Harbor, social media exploded, national and regional news stories covered the mishap, and the local theatrical group included a parade float to commemorate and satire the event during the 2022 July 4 Bar Harbor parade.