BAR HARBOR — A funny thing happened on my way to the Criterion Theatre Friday night. And I mean literally.
I was intending to review the Mount Desert Summer Chorale’s annual concert that was being performed at the wonderful old theater. When I arrived and gave the door person my name, he looked perplexed and asked me to wait, then disappeared for a few minutes. When he returned, he apologized for the delay and waived me in with a friendly “enjoy the show!”
As soon as I walked into the theater I – being the savvy sort that I am – noticed that it was an unusually large and young crowd for a chorale concert and that an awful lot of the guys and a few gals were wearing trucker hats. Also, no program. I grumbled a bit thinking I would have to keep track of all the songs on the playlist in my notes, written in the dark.
As I settled into my seat, more youngish people and more trucker hats kept pouring into the theater and it began to dawn on me – being the savvy sort that I am – that something was amiss. I had checked the marquee when I arrived and, as I expected, it spelled out “Mount Desert Summer Chorale” in bright lights. But this sure didn’t look like the sort of crowd who were looking forward to, rather boisterously, I might add, an evening of opera and show tunes.
I returned to the door guy and asked, “Is this the Summer Chorale concert?”
“Nope,” he replied, and I could see his own confusion clear up about what this old dame with the long white hair was doing there. “This is comedian Bob Marley tonight; the chorale is tomorrow.”
“But,” he added in the kind of voice he likely uses for his demented grandma, “you’re welcome to stay, dear.”
So, I did.
Instead of an evening of delightful singing, I was delightfully entertained with an hour and a half of Bob Marley’s goofy, Maine humor.
It has been a while, at least a decade, I think, since I attended a Bob Marley show. His, at times, raunchy but largely inoffensive, observational, Downeast humor hasn’t changed much. Loose limbed and lanky, with a repertoire of loopy facial expressions that rival Jim Carey’s, Marley commanded the entire Criterion stage, and at times backstage, keeping the sold-out audience in stitches with his riffs on marriage, family, food, trips to Shaw’s grocery store, life and death in Downeast Maine and, of course, fart jokes, which he can still turn into comic gold.
There was even music – well sort of – if you count really bad, but oddly spot-on impressions of the Beejees, Herb Alpert and his 95-year-old aunt’s wheezy tuba playing.
If Marley’s brand of humor is deeply irreverent, he manages to steer clear of controversial, hot button topics such as national and world politics and LGBTQ issues – Vladimir Putin is the only world leader he mentions in a funny bit about Maine deciding to annex New Hampshire. Mostly he stays close to home turf, with stories about his wife telling him it’s time to build a bunk-ah in the backyard; trips down to “camp,” which he describes as a “s— t box on a body of water;” how to deal with line cutters at the deli counter; and where his 350-plus-pound cousin chooses to wear his belt. If he pokes fun at his neighbors, his friends and his family, he does so with great affection and saves the sharpest jabs for himself.
“Can you imagine living with this all day?” he asks making one of his goofy, rubbery faces and loping about the stage like a demented scarecrow, as an explanation to why his wife just might be happily contemplating life after his death – and maybe even plotting it.
Let us hope, for comedy’s sake, Mrs. Marley doesn’t follow through on those plans and her husband Bob continues to make us laugh – at him, with him and at ourselves – for many years to come. And even though I turned up at the wrong place on the wrong day for the wrong event, thanks for letting me stay.
I imagine those who turned up at the correct times and places for the Summer Chorale’s concert of show tunes also had a fun time, but probably not as many laughs.