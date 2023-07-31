SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Owls have fascinated, frightened and inspired humans for thousands of years. One of the earliest known artistic depictions of an owl, circa 30,000 B.C., is from the Chauvet Cave in southern France where it shares wall space with lions, woolly rhinoceros, horses, cave bears and mammoths.
“From folklore to art, they’ve been revered and reviled, deemed sage and stupid, coupled with destructive witchcraft and with healing,” writes Jennifer Ackerman in her new book, “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds.”
Ackerman, an award-winning science and nature writer, will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Aug. 8, as the People-Nature-Art presenter for August. There will be a reception and book signing at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7 that delves into the cultural impact of owls on humans and the ecological impact of humans on owls, along with facts and tales about these birds.
Ackerman is also the author of “The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think,” “The Genius of Birds,” “Birds by the Shore,” and “Chance in the House of Fate: A Natural History of Heredity.”
People-Nature-Art is a monthly series that brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to explore how nature and art interact in their work, and how their art impacts their own approach nature. Each session for 2023 is sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
The presentation is in person at the museum and will be simultaneously livestreamed. People-Nature-Art presentations are free and open to all, but registration is required. When registering online at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/calendar, indicate whether attendance will be in person or via Zoom.