Jennifer Ackerman

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WENDELL GILLEY MUSEUM

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Owls have fascinated, frightened and inspired humans for thousands of years. One of the earliest known artistic depictions of an owl, circa 30,000 B.C., is from the Chauvet Cave in southern France where it shares wall space with lions, woolly rhinoceros, horses, cave bears and mammoths.

“From folklore to art, they’ve been revered and reviled, deemed sage and stupid, coupled with destructive witchcraft and with healing,” writes Jennifer Ackerman in her new book, “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds.”