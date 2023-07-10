Entertainment

Alice Elliott Dark

Alice Elliott Dark

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BEOWULF SHEEHAN

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Three island libraries will host writer Alice Elliott Dark, author of the bestselling novel “Fellowship Point,” in July.

Dark will have a conversation with writer Christina Baker Kline on the lawn of St. John’s Church in Southwest Harbor at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Library. At the same time the following day, she will be at the Northeast Harbor library to have a talk with writer Caitlin Shetterly. And on July 20 at 7 p.m., she will be at Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, again with Shetterly.