MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Three island libraries will host writer Alice Elliott Dark, author of the bestselling novel “Fellowship Point,” in July.
Dark will have a conversation with writer Christina Baker Kline on the lawn of St. John’s Church in Southwest Harbor at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, hosted by the Southwest Harbor Library. At the same time the following day, she will be at the Northeast Harbor library to have a talk with writer Caitlin Shetterly. And on July 20 at 7 p.m., she will be at Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, again with Shetterly.
“Fellowship Point” is a novel about two lifelong friends who own shares in a summer colony on the coast of Maine. As they turn 80, it’s time to make decisions about their legacy, a question that threatens their long, close and peaceful friendship.
Dark is also the author of the novel “Think of England” and two collections of short stories, “In the Gloaming” and “Naked to the Waist.”
Shetterly is a Maine-based writer and theater director whose works center on themes of environment, food, America, family life and motherhood. Her books include “Pete and Alice in Maine,” “Modified: GMOs and the Threat to Our Food,” “Our Land, Our Future” and “Fault Lines: Stories of Divorce.”
Kline is the bestselling author of eight novels, including “The Exiles,” “Orphan Train” and “A Piece of the World” and is the author of five nonfiction books.
All events are free and open to the public, but registration is recommended. See each library’s website for registration information.