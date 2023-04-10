BAR HARBOR — For the Evening Music concert on April 15, the Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s presents the Baroque Orchestra of Maine in a program of music for one and two violins with harpsichord and baroque guitar or theorbo. Violinist and director Heidi Powell will be joined by violinist Richard Hsu, lutenist Charles Iner and harpsichordist Daniel Pyle.
The musical selections are organized around five compositions for ensembles, with solo pieces for violin, baroque guitar and harpsichord interspersed. The ensemble-works are all based on the principle of the “basso ostinato” (literally, “obstinate bass”) – that is, the bassline in each piece consists of a short melodic idea which is repeated, while the upper parts play music that is constantly changing.
The concert will include pieces in this style by Arcangelo Corelli, Antonio Vivaldi, and Johann Schmelzer, as well as solo works by J. S. Bach, Francesco Corbetta, and Michaelangelo Rossi.
The Evening Music series began last year to bring chamber music concerts to the year-round residents of Mount Desert Island and the Downeast region. The concerts take place one Saturday of each month (except December) at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor, presented by the Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s.
Admission for all concerts in the series is free, but donations in support of Friends of Music are accepted. Masks are required.