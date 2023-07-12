Entertainment

Tom Cotter

Automotive historian, author and TV host Tom Cotter stands in front of one of his antique automobiles.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL ALAN ROSS

TREMONT — Seal Cove Auto Museums fourth Cars & Coffee event of the season will feature special guest Tom Cotter from “The Barn Find Hunter.”

The “Hemis and Horsepower” gathering runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. All specialty vehicles of all marques and models are welcome to exhibit.