TREMONT — Seal Cove Auto Museums fourth Cars & Coffee event of the season will feature special guest Tom Cotter from “The Barn Find Hunter.”
The “Hemis and Horsepower” gathering runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. All specialty vehicles of all marques and models are welcome to exhibit.
During this iteration of Cars & Coffee, visitors will experience some of the earliest high-performance engines through demonstrations of select collection vehicles including the museum’s 1915 F.R.P. They will also get the chance to meet Cotter, who “wrote the book on barn finds.”
Well-known in the collector car community, Cotter is the author of “Cobra in the Barn” and numerous other books that largely chronicle his experiences scouring the world for the rarest barn finds. Additionally, Cotter is an automotive historian, concours judge and all-around champion of the vintage and antique automotive community.
Cotter anticipates bringing his rare 1950s Cunningham to the event.
Ethan Yankura, the museum’s executive director, and Bill Barter, curator of collections, will demonstrate and discuss the 1915 F.R.P., which is an early example of automobile technology and power.
“This will be a can’t miss Cars & Coffee,” Yankura said. “We expect an excellent turnout of specialty autos and Tom is a terrific friend of the museum and the historic automobile world.”
Admission to the museum and featured exhibits is free to all during the hours of the event. Light refreshments are offered at no charge, including coffee and fresh donuts. Donations are encouraged.
Cars & Coffee events are family-friendly and welcoming to all with, or without a specialty automobile.
Additional Cars & Coffee events are scheduled throughout the season. The fifth one is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, and will feature imports and foreign marques.
Located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove, the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31.