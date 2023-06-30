BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival ’s 57th season continues with its second week of concerts focusing on “Collaboration and Community Connection.”
Upcoming concerts
The 39th Annual New Composers Concert, “New Music for All,” featuring audience participation and ensemble players from Mount Desert Island High School and the MDI community, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor.
Be a part of the performance and hear world premieres by Camila Agosto, Skip La Plante and Allison Kiger with music by Laura Gallucci, Amal Shokr, Liam P. Mulligan along with Christina Spurling on the piano, Eric Thomas on clarinet and vocals by Laurie Bennett. This event is made possible in part by a grant from the Alice M. Ditson Fund of Columbia University.
At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, come to the Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor, for POPS Concert, “Happily Ever After,” songs from the American songbook, with soprano Stacey Stofferahn, baritone David Small and pianist Cara Chowning.
A Young Audience Concert, “Three B’s: Bach, Bartok, and Brahms” is taking place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert St., with violinist Janey Choi and pianist Vadim Serebrany. Admission is free.
The festival’s Young Audience Concerts are made possible thanks to grants from the Onion Foundation, Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust, and more.
Bar Harbor Festival Opera Theatre presents “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss on Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m., at the Criterion, directed by Joseph De Sota, with music director Cara Chowning. Come hear the Met Opera stars of tomorrow.
Tickets are $30, $15 for students. Pops, Jazz and Gala tickets are $45. Opera tickets are $40, $55 and $85.