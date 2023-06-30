SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Have you ever wondered about the geologic origins of Mount Desert Island or how the island was put together? Join geologists Duane and Ruth Braun at the Southwest Harbor Public Library or online at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, for a talk called “Assembling the Mount Desert Island Geology Puzzle.”
The Brauns will take participants on a geologic history tour starting around a billion years ago when MDI was attached to the super continent Gondwana and eventually attached itself to North America.
Over the last one million years, glaciers have covered the island at least five times with up to 5,000 feet of ice, sculpting MDI to its present form. When the last glacier retreated from MDI 15,000 years ago, it left behind several different deposits and landforms that shape this striking landscape.
Ruth Braun earned her Master of Science from Johns Hopkins University. Over the years, she has taught science, math and geology courses in a variety of high schools and universities.
Duane Braun earned his doctorate from Johns Hopkins University. Before he retired, he was a geosciences professor at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. He also mapped the glacial deposits of a 9,000-square-mile area of northeastern Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Geology Survey.
Both Brauns have been instructors for Acadia Senior College, teaching courses about the geology of the area, and have written a guidebook to the geology of MDI.
Their guidebook is available for purchase in person or over the phone for $20. Proceeds will benefit the library.