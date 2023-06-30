Entertainment

Bedrock geology of MDI

This 2015 map by Duane Braun shows Mount Desert Island's bedrock geology.

 MAP COURTESY OF DUANE BRAUN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Have you ever wondered about the geologic origins of Mount Desert Island or how the island was put together? Join geologists Duane and Ruth Braun at the Southwest Harbor Public Library or online at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, for a talk called “Assembling the Mount Desert Island Geology Puzzle.”

The Brauns will take participants on a geologic history tour starting around a billion years ago when MDI was attached to the super continent Gondwana and eventually attached itself to North America.